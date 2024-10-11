The Chinese PV manufacturer said its new module series has a power conversion efficiency of up to 24. 6% and temperature coefficient is -0. 26% per C. Chinese solar module maker Longi has unveiled today its latest solar modules at a press event at the ATP Masters in Shanghai. The Hi-Mo X10 module series is based on Longi's proprietary hybrid passivated back contact (HPBC) cell technology and has a power conversion efficiency of up to 24. 6%. The modules are available in four versions with a power output of 650 W to 665 W. They measure 2,382 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 33. 5 kg. Their temperature ...

