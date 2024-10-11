The Vietnamese authorities have approved a new price framework for importing renewable energy from Laos, with base import prices for wind and hydropower set to take effect at the end of 2025. Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade has approved a new price framework for importing electricity from Laos to Vietnam. The updated bill, agreed upon on this week, sets a maximum price of $0. 0678/kWh for electricity imported from hydropower plants and $0. 0640/kWh for wind power. Both prices are down from the current rate of $0. 0695/kWh and lower than retail prices set by state-owned utility Vietnam ...

