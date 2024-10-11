Regulatory News:

Jacquet Metals SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date Total number of shares Number of theoretical voting rights September 30, 2024 22 016 467 31 785 949

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 22 016 467 shares is 30 720 471, taking into account the 1 065 478 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241011059563/en/

Contacts:

Jacquet Metals SA