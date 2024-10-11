Better Choice Company Inc.: Better Choice Company to Expand into Veterinary Medicine in 2025 Following the Acquisition of SRx Health

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (NYSE: BTTR) ("Better Choice" or "the Company"), a pet health and wellness company, today announced expansion plans into veterinary medicine in 2025 following the closing of the SRx Health acquisition. The new initiative, Better Pet Rx, will focus on providing care for your pets with love.



"By leveraging the expertise of SRx Health's management team, their pre-existing relationships with pharma, and their robust infrastructure, Better Choice can complement its Halo portfolio of premium and super-premium pet food products by expanding into veterinary medicine. Animal pharmaceuticals is a key area of growth within the pet care industry and will support Halo's sustained momentum forward," said Michael Young, Chairman of the Board. "This initiative aligns with our long-term vision of creating a leading global health and wellness company that provides products and solutions for families to make better choices for both human and pet members."

Better Choice will provide an update on the transaction during its scheduled Shareholder Update Call on October 15th at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. See details here.

