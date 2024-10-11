ConMet: TruckWings Tech Hits 1B Miles, Saving CO2 Equal to 15,000 Cars

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2024 / ConMet, a leader in sustainability solutions for heavy-duty commercial vehicles, proudly announces its TruckWings® technology has surpassed a staggering one billion total accumulated miles on the road. Launched in 2015, TruckWings technology has rapidly become the preferred choice for fleets seeking to slash fuel costs and reduce emissions.









TruckWings, an active aerodynamic device designed for heavy-duty trucks, automatically deploys at highway speeds to close the gap between the truck and trailer, reducing drag and turbulence and resulting in improved vehicle efficiency. Fleets across the industry have recognized the proven track record and impressive return on investment of integrating TruckWings technology into their operations.

"Reaching one billion miles with TruckWings is an enormous milestone for the TruckWings team, ConMet, and the trucking industry," said Daniel Burrows, Vice President and General Manager of TruckWings at ConMet. "We have learned from every mile with every customer to build the most robust, highest performing products yet."

Independent third-party testing by MVTS shows that TruckWings technology can improve vehicle efficiency by up to 6.2%. This not only translates to cost savings for fleets but also contributes to a greener environment by reducing carbon emissions.

One of the key factors behind the success of this product is its unique design. Unlike other aerodynamic devices, the TruckWings device is fully automatic, with no driver interaction required. The "wings" deploy at highway speeds when aerodynamics are the primary driver of vehicle efficiency, and retract at lower speeds to avoid contact with the trailer when maneuvering.

To track the mileage and performance of trucks equipped with a TruckWings device, the technology includes cloud-connected telematics for real-time data, including uptime reporting. This allows fleets to monitor and analyze improvements in vehicle efficiency, providing valuable data for performance evaluation and optimization.

The integrated telematics also allows tracking of estimated fuel and carbon dioxide (CO2) saved by improving vehicle efficiency. Since 2015, TruckWings technology has saved over 143 million pounds (more than 65,000 tonnes) of CO2 - the equivalent of more than 15,000 gasoline-powered passenger cars driven for one year - proving substantial environmental and economic benefits.

Ease of integration into existing operations and maintenance routines is another reason fleets have embraced TruckWings technology. With a universal design that fits virtually all tractors, TruckWings devices can be installed on new builds or as retrofits, taking two people only two hours to install. The device's components, made with durable, aerospace-grade aluminum, are designed for easy removal and replacement, and require low maintenance, easily aligning with fleets' preventative maintenance schedules.

The impact of TruckWings aerodynamics on fleet operations has been documented through customer testimonials and case studies. These highlight the tangible benefits fleets have experienced, including improved fuel efficiency, cost savings, and reduced carbon footprint. These success stories serve as proof of the effectiveness of TruckWings technology in real-world scenarios.

Fleets interested in learning more about TruckWings technology can contact a sales representative to schedule a real-world, results-based trial.

