American Apartment Owners Association: AAOA's First Hybrid Rental Housing Conference Features 'Squatter Hunter' Flash Shelton and LiftMaster's Smart Access Control Solutions to Help Apartment Owners Keep Their Rentals Secure

LONG BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2024 / The American Apartment Owners Association (AAOA) is proud to host its first-ever hybrid Rental Housing Conference, bringing together thousands of attendees through both in-person and livestream options.

This one-day event is specifically tailored for DIY landlords and investors, realtors/brokers, and property managers seeking the latest insights and tools to manage their properties more effectively.

Squatter Hunter to Provide Squatter Removal Tips

One of the conference's most anticipated sessions features Flash Shelton, also known as the "Squatter Hunter." Flash, a national expert on legally removing squatters and protecting properties, will be sharing his expert tips on preventing squatting and keeping rental properties secure.

Soon launching his own TV show, Flash will also offer attendees the opportunity to be cast in his series, providing landlords with direct access to his expertise.

Innovative Security Solutions from LiftMaster

This year's Diamond Sponsor, LiftMaster (powered by myQ), will demonstrate their advanced myQ Community platform, which plays a crucial role in protecting rental properties from the very threats Flash Shelton addresses.

With myQ Community, landlords can eliminate physical keys, track who is entering each door, and manage access points from a single dashboard. Their smart video intercom solutions further help landlords grant access and monitor all visitors remotely, giving them unmatched visibility over their properties.

Landlords that use smart access control, such as myQ Community, can see a tangible increase in ROI. LiftMaster estimates up to a $600 annual rent increase per unit thanks to increased security. Plus, 80% of the cost of a video intercom is tax deductible the year it purchased.

"We're thrilled to partner with LiftMaster to bring this smart technology to landlords and property managers, especially for smaller owners who have never had this level of access control and security available," said Alexandra Alvarado, Director of Education at AAOA.

As part of their sponsorship, LiftMaster is hosting a giveaway fora free CAPXSsmart video intercom device with a 3-month subscription to the myQ Community platform.

Conference Highlights

In addition to Flash Shelton's session, the conference will feature 6 topics aimed at solving the most pressing challenges for property owners including:

Legal Panel Discussion : WIRE Associates and CA Property Law Group attorneys will address Prop 33 and other legislation that impacts investment decisions.

Tax Deferral Strategies WITH or WITHOUT a 1031 Exchange : Tax strategist, Scott Varney, will show how to leverage advanced tax deferral strategies.

Eviction Notices : Attorney, Tracey Merrell, will cover California's newest eviction regulations.

State of the Rental Industry Panel: Experts from CoStar, Break of Day Capital, and the Group CRE will discuss investment opportunities in and out of California.

Event Details

Date : October 16, 2024, 9am-4pmPT

Location : Virtual Livestream or The Reef on the Water, Long Beach, CA

Learn More & Register: Visit AAOA.com

Contact Information

Alexandra Alvarado

Director of Marketing and Education

alexandra@aaoa.com

866-579-2262

SOURCE: American Apartment Owners Association

SOURCE: American Apartment Owners Association