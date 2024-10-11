Integre Trans: Vilnius Regional Court decided to open bankruptcy proceedings against UAB Integre trans

UAB Integre Trans, legal entity code 301888546 (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), hereby informs that on 11 October 2024 the Vilnius Regional Court adopted a decision to open bankruptcy proceedings against the Company. UAB "Admivita" , legal entity code 125841325, bankruptcy administration services provider list number N-JA0038, Jogailos g. 7, Vilnius, +37066835047, admivita@gmail.com, has been appointed as the bankruptcy administrator. The part of the order concerning the opening of bankruptcy proceedings and the seizure of assets may be appealed against by a separate appeal to the Court of Appeal of Lithuania within 7 days from the date of delivery of a certified copy of the order, by filing a separate appeal through the Vilnius Regional Court. The Company has also taken decisions to apply to court for insolvency (bankruptcy) proceedings to be opened against its subsidiaries in Poland, Germany and France. CEO Žana Kel