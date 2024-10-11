Anzeige
Freitag, 11.10.2024
Die Multimilliarden-Dollar-Fonds, die auf NexGold Mining setzen - Was wissen sie?
WKN: A0F602 | ISIN: US57636Q1040 | Ticker-Symbol: M4I
Tradegate
11.10.24
20:05 Uhr
458,00 Euro
+2,50
+0,55 %
ACCESSWIRE
11.10.2024 20:26 Uhr
Mastercard Hosts Climate Week Welcome Reception in New York

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2024 / Mastercard

Financial and digital inclusion are critical to create resilient futures for all in a climate-vulnerable economy. Alongside the UN General Assembly and New York Climate Week, Mastercard kicked off the week with by bringing together leaders, activists, and entrepreneurs to spotlight solutions, like Mastercard's Community Pass and Priceless Planet Coalition, that drive impact at the intersection of people and planet. When we empower people with digital financial tools, we give them the means to adapt and thrive, even in the face of a changing climate.

Follow along Mastercard's journey to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere.

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mastercard on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Mastercard
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mastercard



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
