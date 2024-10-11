Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2024) - Digital Silk, a full-service digital agency specializing in website design and development, achieved a 124% increase in user engagement following a successful website redesign for AGS Devices, a trusted name in the electronic components distribution space.

The new platform has not only transformed AGS Devices' digital presence but also streamlined their inventory management, enhancing the overall experience for their B2B clientele in the automotive, aerospace and consumer electronics industries.

AGS Devices launched its new website as part of its ongoing expansion efforts. The project addressed challenges related to outdated technology, cumbersome inventory management, and a lack of user-friendly design.

Key improvements include:

Integrated Inventory Management: AGS Devices' website now integrates seamlessly with their ERP/CRM system, ePDS by Axiom Software. The automated inventory updates ensure that customers can access real-time product availability, greatly improving the user experience.

AGS Devices' website now integrates seamlessly with their ERP/CRM system, ePDS by Axiom Software. The automated inventory updates ensure that customers can access real-time product availability, greatly improving the user experience. Modernized Design and Enhanced UX: The redesigned website reflects AGS Devices' evolving brand, offering intuitive navigation and a clean, modern aesthetic. The streamlined layout makes it easier for B2B customers to browse AGS Devices' vast selection of over 16,000 products.

The redesigned website reflects AGS Devices' evolving brand, offering intuitive navigation and a clean, modern aesthetic. The streamlined layout makes it easier for B2B customers to browse AGS Devices' vast selection of over 16,000 products. Improved Lead Generation: The new design includes enhanced lead generation tools that guide visitors through the inquiry process, aiming to improve conversion rates and potentially attract new business opportunities.

The new design includes enhanced lead generation tools that guide visitors through the inquiry process, aiming to improve conversion rates and potentially attract new business opportunities. Flexible Content Management: AGS Devices now has full control over their content, including stock updates, market trends, and company news, allowing them to maintain an engaging and dynamic website.

AGS Devices has experienced impressive growth from July 1 to September 30, 2023, and from July 1 to September 30, 2024:

Total Users: 6,262 total users, a 38.3% increase.

6,262 total users, a 38.3% increase. Engaged Sessions: 4171 engaged sessions, a 124.4% increase.

4171 engaged sessions, a 124.4% increase. Bounce Rate: decreased by 26.5%, now at 49.08%.

Ana Margarida Meira, Partner and Vice President of Client Relations at Digital Silk, remarked: "The AGS Devices project was a perfect example of how modern design combined with powerful functionality can drive significant business results. The results have been outstanding, with a clear boost in engagement and satisfaction among their users."

About AGS Devices

AGS Devices Ltd. is trusted independent distributor of electronic components and power supplies, specializing in resolving OEM and CEM shortages. With a strong global supplier network and up-to-date industry insights, AGS Devices ensure fast solutions without compromising on quality. AGS Devices deliver only new, original products, often with one of the shortest turnaround times in the industry.

Visit www.agsdevices.com for more details.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is a full-service digital agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk delivers industry-leading digital experiences through strategic branding and cutting-edge web design to drive more conversions and digital marketing services to boost awareness and engagement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226284

SOURCE: Digital Silk