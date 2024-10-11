Wildpack Beverage Inc. Announces Board Resignations

Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV:CANS)("Wildpack" or the "Company") a leading middle market co-packer of canned goods, announces the resignation of two Wildpack Board members.

The Company's Chair, Jeffrey Mason, after over 5 years of service, is retiring from the Board, but will remain supportive in an advisory capacity. In addition, Sean Clark is resigning from the board to focus on his global entrepreneurial ventures. Steve Fader, long time founder, board member, and largest individual Wildpack shareholder at approximately 16% ownership, has assumed the Board Chair position.

CEO Mitch Barnard commented, "On behalf of the entire Wildpack team I want to thank Jeffrey for his contributions to the vision and hard work that led to the creation and growth of Wildpack. His ongoing experience, enthusiasm, and support in a less formal advisory role will continue to be of great value to us."

Jeffrey responded "With the slimmed down more nimble board size lead by Steve, and under the continuing strong management team working closely with the various stakeholders including its financiers, Wildpack is well poised for its next phase of development. The Wildpack team has worked tirelessly and I have enjoyed my oversight role over the last half decade. I look forward to continuing my support to the management team, as needed."

About Wildpack

Wildpack provides beverage manufacturing and packaging to the middle market by providing sustainable aluminum can filling, decorating, packaging, brokering, sleeve/label printing services, and logistics to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of six facilities in Baltimore, Maryland; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; Longmont, Colorado; Sacramento, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada with a focus on digital innovation and green ready-to-drink packaging. Wildpack commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS" on May 19, 2021.

Cautionary Statement on Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the future prospects of the Company. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied by Wildpack are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Wildpack's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Although Wildpack has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties related to Wildpack's business, including that Wildpack's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by securities law, Wildpack does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

