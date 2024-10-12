Springfield, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2024) - Ozarks Teen Challenge is excited to announce a significant change to its program model, shifting from a 15-month residential program to a more flexible 9 to 12-month model tailored to individual needs. This change reflects the organization's commitment to providing the most effective and personalized support to the young people it serves.

The decision to transition to a 9 to 12-month program model comes as a result of extensive research and evaluation of the needs of individuals and families seeking assistance. By offering a more flexible program, the organization aims to better address the unique challenges and circumstances of each participant, ultimately leading to improved outcomes and success rates.





"We recognize that every young person who comes to us has their own story and journey," said Mitchell Easter, Executive Director of Ozarks Teen Challenge. "Our new program model allows us to tailor our approach to best meet the individual needs of each participant, providing a more personalized and effective path to recovery and transformation."

The updated program will continue to emphasize the core principles that have made Ozarks Teen Challenge a trusted resource for young people and their families. The organization offers professional services that provide targeted support for trauma, addiction, behavioral issues such as defiance or truancy, and other life-controlling issues. Services include, but are not limited to:

Individually crafted 9-12-month residential program/Christian boarding school Accredited academics Licensed-professional counseling Missouri board-certified drug and alcohol counseling Recreational therapy and equine therapy Aftercare services, providing graduate and family support, including telehealth counseling

Ozarks Teen Challenge remains dedicated to helping young individuals overcome life-controlling issues and find a renewed sense of purpose and hope. The organization is committed to supporting both the participants and their families throughout the entire journey toward positive change and growth.





For more information about the program model and the impact of Ozarks Teen Challenge, please visit their website.

About the Company:

For nearly two decades, Ozarks Teen Challenge has provided transformative residential care for boys aged 13-17 who face challenges related to trauma, substance use, or behavioral issues. Located in the scenic Ozark Mountains, the organization has served families from nearly every U.S. state and internationally, with the mission to help families not just recover, but flourish through lasting change.

Ozarks Teen Challenge offers a comprehensive 9-12 month, Christ-centered program that emphasizes individualized care for each student. The program integrates professional counseling, academic support, and an aftercare plan that ensures long-term success. Families also benefit from resources like licensed family counseling and dedicated support to aid in their recovery journey.

By addressing the unique needs of each teen and family, Ozarks Teen Challenge remains committed to providing holistic care and guidance that extends well beyond graduation. For more information, contact them at (417) 272-3784. scott.dugin@ozarkstc.org

Media Contact:

