Boeing is set to undergo significant changes as it grapples with financial challenges and production setbacks. The aerospace giant plans to reduce its global workforce by approximately 10%, affecting around 17,000 employees. This drastic measure comes as the company anticipates substantial financial strain, with a projected loss of $9.97 per share for the third quarter of 2024, significantly higher than the previous year. Revenue is expected to fall short of expert predictions, reaching $17.8 billion against the forecasted $18.43 billion.
Production Delays and Labor Disputes
Adding to Boeing's woes are delays in key aircraft programs. The 777-9 model's initial delivery has been pushed to 2026, while the 777-8 freighter version is now slated for 2028. The company also intends to discontinue production of the 767 freighter by 2027. These setbacks result in billion-dollar write-offs, heavily impacting both commercial and defense divisions. Furthermore, Boeing faces labor disputes, having filed a complaint against the union representing striking factory workers in its northwestern U.S. facilities, potentially exacerbating production delays and financial performance issues.
AdBoeing Stock: Buy or Sell? New Boeing Analysis on 12 October Provides the Answer:
The latest Boeing figures speak volumes: Urgent action required for Boeing shareholders. Is it worth investing, or should you sell? Find out what to do now in our current free analysis from 12 October.Boeing: Buy or Sell? Continue reading here ...