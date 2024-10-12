Boeing is set to undergo significant changes as it grapples with financial challenges and production setbacks. The aerospace giant plans to reduce its global workforce by approximately 10%, affecting around 17,000 employees. This drastic measure comes as the company anticipates substantial financial strain, with a projected loss of $9.97 per share for the third quarter of 2024, significantly higher than the previous year. Revenue is expected to fall short of expert predictions, reaching $17.8 billion against the forecasted $18.43 billion.

Production Delays and Labor Disputes

Adding to Boeing's woes are delays in key aircraft programs. The 777-9 model's initial delivery has been pushed to 2026, while the 777-8 freighter version is now slated for 2028. The company also intends to discontinue production of the 767 freighter by 2027. These setbacks result in billion-dollar write-offs, heavily impacting both commercial and defense divisions. Furthermore, Boeing faces labor disputes, having filed a complaint against the union representing striking factory workers in its northwestern U.S. facilities, potentially exacerbating production delays and financial performance issues.

