Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 12.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Eine weltweite Kupferknappheit zeichnet sich ab: Warum Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) die Antwort sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.10.2024 11:06 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nims Dai Ltd: Mountaineer Nimsdai "Nims" Purja sets three new world records on the world's highest peaks in just five days

KATHMANDU, Nepal, Oct. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 4thOctober 2024 the British-Nepali mountaineer, former Gurkha and UKSF, stood on the summit of Shishapangma with legendry Nepali climber Mingma G and his rope fixing team. They both completed their missions to climb the 14 Peaks without supplementary oxygen.

Nimsdai on Shishapangma on Oct 4th 2024 where he completes his 14 Peaks No O2 mission in record time. Credit Nimsdai

Nims becomes the fastest person to climb all the 14 Peaks without any supplementary oxygen in 2 years 4 months and 28 days - whilst leading and guiding clients, as well as the fastest (and only) person to achieve the 14 peaks feat both with and without oxygen, in just 5 years, 5 months and 12 days (23rd April 2019 to 4th October 2024).

He then returned with a summit plan of October 9th, his second summit of Shishapangma in five days, to hit a new mountaineering milestone - 50 summits of the 8,000m mountains. He dedicated this 50th summit to the UK, Nepal, the Gurkhas and UKSF.

Also standing on the summit on 9th October was former British Commando Tejan Gurung, TJ, who completed his own 14 Peaks journey in 2 years 4 months 13 days, making him the youngest male British 14 peaks summiteer at just 29 years old.

Nims dedicated his 14 Peaks No O2 records to his family and to Anna Gutu and Mingmar Sherpa, who were tragically lost in 2023 when avalanches hit Shishapangma. Nims and his Elite Exped team were able to rescue and repatriate Anna and Mingmar in Spring 2024 and reunite them with their families.

He said: "I know Anna would have told me to come back and finish the mountain we started together, to show the world resilience and determination and to give her and Mingmar a fitting tribute and legacy - these new world records are dedicated to them, my family, and my dear mum and dad, who both sadly died after 2019.

"Thank you to everyone who has been on this journey with me since 2019 - I am truly grateful for your love and support. You are all forever part of these summits and successes.

"My mission has always been to raise the name of the Big Mountain communities, inspire people to believe in themselves and their dreams and to work hard to achieve their new possible."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2528749/Nimsdai_Shishapangma.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mountaineer-nimsdai-nims-purja-sets-three-new-world-records-on-the-worlds-highest-peaks-in-just-five-days-302274264.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.