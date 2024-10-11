Anzeige
Samstag, 12.10.2024
Eine weltweite Kupferknappheit zeichnet sich ab: Warum Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) die Antwort sein könnte
WKN: 936891 | ISIN: US5381461012 | Ticker-Symbol: LVO
Tradegate
11.10.24
09:19 Uhr
0,975 Euro
-0,091
-8,49 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIVEPERSON INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIVEPERSON INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0301,09012:09
1,0561,07511.10.
PR Newswire
11.10.2024 22:30 Uhr
LivePerson, Inc.: LivePerson Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN) is providing confirmatory notice, in compliance with the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), of recent grants of equity-based incentive awards that LivePerson made under the LivePerson Inc. 2018 Inducement Plan (the "Inducement Plan").

LivePerson established the Inducement Plan for the purpose of providing equity-based incentive awards to new hires and has done so during active periods of hiring. In September 2024, LivePerson granted an award of restricted stock units ("RSUs") to one employee in respect of 305,603 shares of LivePerson's common stock, in replacement of a grant previously reported in May 2024 as 268,588 shares of LivePerson's common stock. The RSUs all vest after six months.

All of the RSU grants are subject to the grantee's continued employment on the scheduled vesting date. Each award granted under the Inducement Plan was granted as an inducement material to the grantee's entering into employment with the Company.

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the enterprise leader in digital-first customer conversations. The world's leading brands - including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media - use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and AI-powered solutions to accelerate contact center transformation, supercharge agent productivity, and deliver more personalized customer experiences. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

Investor Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
