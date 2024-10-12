Global Unicorns and Crypto Exchanges to Gather at Future Blockchain Summit 2024

Future Blockchain Summit 2024, the region's most immersive large-scale blockchain event, will kick off on Sunday, 13th October, at Dubai Harbour. Over the course of four days, more than 1,200 investors, 120 exhibitors, and 150 speakers from 50+ countries will convene to shape the future of blockchain and web3 technology. As part of Expand North Star, powered by GITEX GLOBAL, the Summit promises dynamic discussions, innovative showcases, and unrivaled networking opportunities.

The event will gather some of the world's most influential voices in blockchain and crypto. Attendees can expect strategic insights from industry leaders like Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit, who will discuss investment trends and challenges in 2024, and Matteo Eugenio Moretti, CEO of Codego Srl, who will highlight the future of crypto and fiat integration through blockchain solutions.

2024 agenda shines a spotlight on global unicorns and leading crypto exchanges. Visionaries from the world's top blockchain unicorns will share their strategic insights, including Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, who will explore the future of immersive experiences in the metaverse, and Marcel Kasumovich, Deputy Chief Investment Officer at Coinbase Asset Management, offering high-level insights tailored to institutional investors. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the biggest names in crypto exchanges, such as Binance, Bitpanda, Fastex, BitOasis, and CoinMENA. Future Blockchain Summit is crafted to foster collaboration between industry giants, innovative startups, and key stakeholders, all driving the future of digital assets and blockchain technology.

As Sudhu Arumugam, Chief Product Officer, M2, remarked, "The Future of Blockchain Summit aligns closely with M2's mission of driving virtual asset adoption within the UAE. It's an opportunity to learn from institutional clients and family offices, better understand their needs, and forge key partnerships across the blockchain ecosystem."

Henrik Johansson, Global Head of Community, Sui Foundation, added, "This Summit is a prime opportunity to engage with the MENA region's blockchain ecosystem. As Sui continues to lead in scalable decentralized solutions, we're excited to strengthen partnerships and explore how blockchain can contribute to regional economic growth."

In association with the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), the Summit will also lead critical discussions such as 'Navigating Global Regulations: DeFi and Centralized Exchanges', focusing on regulatory strategies that promote both innovation and compliance in the digital asset space.

With a powerful blend of blockchain unicorns, top exchanges, and cutting-edge regulatory discussions, Future Blockchain Summit 2024 is set to be a pivotal event for anyone driving the future of the digital economy.

For more information about the summit and agenda, visit www.futureblockchainsummit.com/

About Future Blockchain Summit

Future Blockchain Summit is the leading blockchain exhibition and MENA region's most immersive large-scale blockchain event. Capitalising on Dubai's status as a global Web3 hub, the event will unite the entire blockchain and crypto ecosystem and provide a leading platform to foster collaboration.

Powered by GITEX Global, the seventh edition of Future Blockchain Summit will bring together more than 1200 investors, 150 exhibitors, and 120 speakers from across countries at the iconic Dubai Harbour, from 13-16 October 2024. It will take place alongside GITEX Impact, Expand North Star, FinTech Surge and Marketing Mania.

Expand North Star

Expand North Star 2024, the world's largest event for start-ups and investors, will bring together leading founders, VCs, tech innovators, and ecosystem enablers to the Dubai Harbour, taking place from 13-16 October 2024. Hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and organised by Dubai World Trade Centre, Expand North Star features four co-located events: GITEX IMPACT, Fintech Surge, Future Blockchain Summit, and Marketing Mania. This 9th edition will welcome over 1,800 global startup exhibitors, 1,200 investors, and 250 speakers from 100 countries. The show is inspired by the world largest tech show, GITEX GLOBAL, which will take place from 14-18 October 2024, at Dubai World Trade Centre.

