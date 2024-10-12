Puerto Rico's Department of Economic Development: Puerto Rico Takes the Lead by Training Over 10,000 SMEs in Artificial Intelligence and Digital Marketing

Empowering Puerto Rican Entrepreneurs: Over 10,000 Small and Medium Enterprises Equipped with AI and Digital Marketing Tools to Drive Global Competitiveness.

GUAYNABO, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2024 / Puerto Rico is emerging as a leader in digital transformation through the successful Digitize program, spearheaded by the Puerto Rico Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC). This innovative initiative has trained over 10,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the island, equipping them with advanced tools and strategies in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital marketing, essential for competing in the global market.

Empowering Puerto Rico's Digital Future: Digitize Puerto Rico

At Digitize Puerto Rico, over 1,300 attendees gathered to learn from more than 12 speakers, sharing insights on digital strategies, artificial intelligence, and business growth. The event showcased Puerto Rico's creator economy.

Since its inception, Digitize has been a driving force in modernizing Puerto Rican SMEs, offering conferences and workshops in key cities such as San Juan, Caguas, Humacao, Ponce, Mayagüez, Arecibo, and Orocovis. Through these events, participants have learned how to integrate emerging technologies, improve their operational processes, and expand their digital market presence.

Manuel Cidre Miranda, Secretary of Economic Development and Commerce, emphasized the program's significant impact on the island's business ecosystem. "We are equipping our entrepreneurs and business owners with the necessary tools to not only survive but thrive in the competitive digital world. This collective effort is putting Puerto Rico on the global map for digital commerce," Cidre stated.

One of the program's key successes is its focus on artificial intelligence, a field that is revolutionizing how businesses operate and grow. Through Digitize, business owners have learned to use AI for automating processes, personalizing marketing campaigns, optimizing customer service, and analyzing data to make better-informed strategic decisions.

In addition, the program has trained participants in the effective use of social media and other digital tools, allowing them to significantly improve their market visibility and increase sales. With its practical and accessible approach, Digitize has received more than 3,500 positive comments on social media, highlighting the positive impact the program has had on business growth.

Digitize has featured prominent local experts, such as José de Jesús, Verónica Avilés, Pedro Juan Hernández, and Obed Borrero, who have shared their knowledge and experiences in key areas like artificial intelligence, e-commerce, and digital marketing. These conferences have been crucial in strengthening Puerto Rico's entrepreneurial ecosystem, providing actionable solutions that business owners can immediately implement.

The program has attracted not only entrepreneurs and business owners but also professionals from various sectors eager to stay updated on the latest technological trends. In collaboration with local universities, including the University of Puerto Rico and the Inter-American University, Digitize has created a learning environment that fosters inclusivity and collaboration.

Looking ahead, Digitize will continue its mission with key events like Digitize 5.0 I Am AI, scheduled for October 19, 2024, focusing exclusively on artificial intelligence. This event will teach advanced AI tools that will enable Puerto Rican entrepreneurs to continue optimizing processes and expanding their businesses in an increasingly interconnected world.

For more information about Digitize and its upcoming activities, interested parties can visit the DDEC website at www.desarrollo.pr.gov.

Contact Information

Brenda Vazquez Colon

Directora de Prensa y Comunicaciones

brenda.vazquez@ddec.pr.gov

7873926868

Related Files

IMG_6817

462145644_944229364398063_8473695578005373513_n (1)

SOURCE: Puerto Rico Department of Economic Development

View the original press release on newswire.com.