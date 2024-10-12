Bear Grill LLC: Bear Grill Announces Strategic Partnership With World Food Championships and Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Show

Bear Grill Joins Forces with World Food Championships and Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Show to Elevate Culinary and Auto Enthusiast Experiences

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2024 / Bear Grill, a trailblazer in luxury outdoor grilling systems, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with the World Food Championships (WFC) and the Barrett-Jackson Phoenix Show. As part of this collaboration, Bear Grill will sponsor the renowned Southwest Chef Showdown, set to take place from October 10-13, 2024, at WestWorld of Scottsdale.









This partnership brings together three industry leaders: Bear Grill, known for its innovative outdoor kitchen systems; the World Food Championships, the premier global food sport competition; and Barrett-Jackson, a leading name in automotive auctions. Together, they create an extraordinary platform that combines culinary mastery, cutting-edge products, and a world-class audience.

Driving Innovation in Outdoor Cooking

"Our partnership with the World Food Championships and Barrett-Jackson is a testament to Bear Grill's commitment to pushing the boundaries of outdoor cooking," said William Curtis, CEO of Bear Grill. "The Southwest Chef Showdown is the ideal stage for us to showcase our luxury outdoor kitchen systems and connect with both culinary professionals and BBQ enthusiasts."

Throughout the event, Bear Grill will provide live demonstrations of its premium outdoor kitchen appliances, allowing attendees to see firsthand the quality, craftsmanship, and innovation that define the brand. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with expert chefs and learn advanced grilling techniques.

Key Event Features:

Southwest Chef Showdown, Sponsored by Bear Grill: A thrilling culinary competition featuring top chefs from around the world, using Bear Grill's luxury outdoor kitchen systems.

Live Grilling Demonstrations: Bear Grill will showcase its latest outdoor kitchen innovations, with live demos by world-class chefs.

Interactive Cooking Workshops: Attendees can participate in hands-on grilling sessions, learning professional techniques from expert chefs.

Event-Only Promotions: Special discounts and exclusive offers on Bear Grill products will be available to attendees at the event.

The Barrett-Jackson Phoenix Show is known for drawing a high-profile audience, making it the perfect venue for Bear Grill to introduce its products to a diverse group of outdoor living enthusiasts, culinary experts, and professionals. This partnership further solidifies Bear Grill's position as a leader in luxury outdoor cooking systems.

About Bear Grill Bear Grill is a leader in luxury outdoor kitchen systems, offering high-end grilling appliances and accessories designed to bring professional-grade quality to the backyard chef. Bear Grill products are known for their innovation, craftsmanship, and superior performance. For more information, visit www.BearGrill.io.

About World Food Championships (WFC) The World Food Championships is the largest and most prestigious food sport competition globally, featuring top chefs from across the world. Competitors battle in 12 categories, including Barbecue, Desserts, Seafood, and more. Since 2012, WFC has attracted participants from nearly 40 countries. For more information, visit worldfoodchampionships.com.

Contact Information

Jay McFadden

National Sales Director

jmcfadden@bear-grill.com

7757212606

Related Images

Golden Ticker Winner!

Golden Ticket Winner Krissy from @PorkBombinBBQ Golden Ticket Winner!

Golden Ticket Winner Eric from @Eduardo__BBQ Golden Ticket Winner!

Golden Ticket Winner Jim from @PorkBombinBBQ

SOURCE: Bear Grill LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com