New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2024) - As the United Nations Future Summit and General Assembly unfolded, New York Climate Week 2024 took center stage from September 22 to 29. The global environmental gathering featured over 600 forums, drawing participants from across the world to discuss and advance efforts in addressing the climate crisis through business, finance, and non-profits.





SEE Shines at New York Climate Week, Highlighting Progressive Climate Solutions In China

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/226517_541d4594845ab987_001full.jpg

Among the highlights, SEE (Society of Entrepreneurs & Ecology), a pioneering environmental NGO from China, played a prominent role. In collaboration with the World Economic Forum's GAEA (Giving to Amplify Earth Action) initiative and Foundation 20 (F20), SEE hosted the prestigious "Green Partnerships: Business, Climate, & Nature - SEE's Journey with the World" event. This marked the third consecutive year of SEE's participation at New York Climate Week, following successful events in 2019 and 2023. More than 100 leaders, including UN officials, philanthropists, business executives, and international representatives, gathered to celebrate SEE's two decades of environmental advocacy.

Founded in 2004, SEE has grown into China's leading environmental non-profit organization, supported by over 600 influential entrepreneurs. Since its debut at the UN Copenhagen Climate Conference in 2009, SEE has become a vital voice in global environmental governance. During the event, Mr. Zhou Zhou, President of SEE, shared the organization's milestones, including the China Real Estate Green Supply Chain Action, which mobilized green procurement among 1.4 million suppliers and reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 8 million tons, offering a replicable model for corporate climate action.

The event featured keynote addresses from notable speakers such as Mr. Amandeep Singh Gill, the UN Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology; Ms. Eileen Rockefeller, Co-Founder and President of the Growald Climate Fund; Mr. Xiaoyu Zhu Board Member of SEE; and Ms. Song Zhao, CEO of Society of Entrepreneurs & Ecology, Inc. They addressed topics including sustainable development, family philanthropy, and SEE's global strategy.

A roundtable discussion, moderated by Ms. Katrin Harvey, Secretary General of F20, brought together UN Assistant Secretary-General Ligia Noronha; Joe Walston, Executive Vice President of the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS); and Manuel Pulgar Vidal, Global Leader of Climate & Energy at WWF and interim chair of the IUCN Climate Crisis Commission. Panelists praised China's advancements in biodiversity conservation and clean energy, emphasizing SEE's role in uniting businesses and civil society to bolster China's climate leadership.

Throughout the week, SEE's delegation participated in nearly 20 events, offering insights into climate protection, ecological restoration, youth empowerment, and social innovation. They also held discussions with financial institutions like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, exploring avenues for impact investment and ESG integration.

As China's leading environmental NGO, SEE remains dedicated to its mission. Supported by a network of visionary entrepreneurs committed to balancing business success with corporate social responsibility, SEE's initiatives span desertification control, sustainable business practices, ecosystem preservation, nature education, and ocean conservation. SEE's growing global influence continues to position China's civil society as a vital contributor to the global environmental movement.

