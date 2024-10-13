On October 11th, HONGQI held a new vehicle test drive event for European media in Paris, France, inviting more than ten mainstream automotive media representatives, including Agence France Presse, Le Journal de L'Auto, Auto Bild, and Motor1, to experience the excellent style of EH7 and EHS7. At the event, Mr. Liu Hongtao, the General Manager of HONGQI Overseas, introduced the HONGQI brand and the new vehicles, EH7 and EHS7. Meanwhile, Mr. Giles Taylor, the Vice President of Global Design and Chief Creative Officer of FAW Group, presented the aesthetic design of the vehicles.

Several media representatives were impressed by the driving experience of the EH7 and EHS7. Equipped with an electric drive system featuring a maximum power of 455kW and a torque of 756Nm, the two new vehicles accelerate swiftly and deliver power smoothly, enabling them to easily cope with various road conditions. The suspension systems of the two new vehicles have been meticulously tuned, and the "iDCS self-adjusting continuous damping shock absorbers" can effectively filter out road vibrations. Media representatives have commented on the smoother handling they enjoy while driving these HONGQI vehicles.

Both the EH7 and EHS7 have spacious interiors and high-quality seating configurations to fully enhance ride comfort. The unique styling design and excellent interior quality of these two new models were also fully recognized by the media.

In terms of technology features, both models are equipped with an Intelligent assisted driving system and a 63-inch AR HUD. The media also got to experience the range of both models in action. The EH7 and EHS7 have class-leading long ranges of 655km and 600km respectively, for long-distance travel without any worries.

The test drive event not only provided European media with a deeper understanding of HONGQI and its latest products, but also established a solid foundation for the further development of HONGQI in the European market. In the future, HONGQI will continue to bring better traveling experiences to global consumers with excellent products and quality services.

As the Paris Motor Show 2024 approaches, HONGQI will also showcase the EH7 and EHS7 at the event and announce the opening of orders and related policies for the EH7 and EHS7 in France.

