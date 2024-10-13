Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2024) - HelloPrenup, the leading digital platform for prenuptial agreements, is excited to announce the launch of a new, innovative feature: prenup Embryo Clauses, designed to help couples address the complex legal and emotional considerations surrounding fertility treatments, embryos, and reproductive planning.

With advancements in fertility technology, more couples are choosing to freeze embryos for future family planning. However, the legal landscape surrounding the disposition of embryos in the event of a divorce or separation remains murky and under addressed in many standard prenuptial agreements, despite case law indicating a need for them. HelloPrenup's new Embryo Clauses aim to bridge this gap, giving couples the power to make decisions about their frozen embryos upfront, before entering into marriage.

"As more couples choose to freeze embryos as part of their family planning, it's crucial to have clear, enforceable agreements in place," said Julia Rodgers, CEO of HelloPrenup. "Our new Embryo Clauses provide transparency and peace of mind for couples navigating this highly personal aspect of their lives."

In collaboration with Trachman Law Center, LLC and Rachel Wexler, Esq., an attorney who focuses her practice on assisted reproductive technology law, HelloPrenup brings expert legal insight to the development of these clauses. "Partnering with HelloPrenup to offer the Embryo Clauses feature is an exciting step forward in helping couples proactively address their reproductive future. Helping clients understand the legal implications of family planning, particularly when fertility treatment is involved, is crucial, and HelloPrenup's innovative platform provides couples with the tools they need to protect their interests and make informed decisions together."

The new feature allows couples to pre-determine what will happen to their embryos in a variety of situations, such as:

What should happen to the embryos upon divorce

The legal parent status of the parties in the event of divorce or death

What should happen to frozen eggs or sperm in the event of divorce

Financial responsibility for embryo storage

Protecting the Future of Family Planning

For many couples, family planning through fertility treatments is an investment in their future. Without clear legal direction, the fate of embryos can become a contentious and emotional issue in the event of divorce. HelloPrenup's Embryo Clauses ensure that couples have thoughtful, predetermined solutions that reflect their wishes and protect their family's future.

Accessible and Affordable

HelloPrenup's platform empowers couples to draft comprehensive prenuptial agreements that cater to their individual needs in a fast, affordable, and transparent way. By adding the option to include Embryo Clauses, HelloPrenup is further democratizing access to legal services and providing couples with the tools they need to make informed, proactive decisions.

About HelloPrenup

HelloPrenup is the premier online platform designed to help couples create affordable, customizable, and legally-binding and enforceable prenuptial agreements. Founded with a mission to modernize the prenup process, HelloPrenup offers couples a fast and easy way to safeguard their financial future and manage life's unpredictable events. Since its launch, HelloPrenup has empowered thousands of couples to take control of their financial and legal lives and protected billions of dollars in assets.

About Trachman Law Center

Trachman Law Center is a leading law firm specializing in family formation law, providing guidance on issues including surrogacy, fertility, and reproductive planning. With a commitment to protecting clients' legal and personal interests, Trachman Law Center is dedicated to supporting couples and individuals in navigating the complex legal landscape of family planning.

