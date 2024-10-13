Mikko Rautiainen to Perform on Holland's Got Talent on October 18, Followed by a Live Performance at Kleine Komedie - Filmikko announces

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International performer Mikko Rautiainen will return to Holland's Got Talent on Friday, October 18, for the qualification round. Known for his nasal recorder performances, Rautiainen gained broader public attention after his previous appearance on the show, which has gathered over 5 million views in 10 days on social media.

In his earlier performance, Rautiainen played popular Dutch songs, including André Hazes Jr.'s "Leef" and Mart Hoogkamer's "Bacardi Lemon." This performance also earned him a Guinness World Record for the most performances in Got Talent franchises worldwide, with appearances in 10 different countries.

In the upcoming episode, Rautiainen will present a new act combining recorder music, comedy, and mind reading. It remains to be seen whether this performance will take him to the semifinals.

Background and Upcoming Performances

Rautiainen, who has overcome challenges with alcoholism and homelessness, has been sober for six years. He has spoken publicly about his struggles and the process of rebuilding his life, hoping that his story inspires others facing similar difficulties.

Following his appearance on Holland's Got Talent, Rautiainen will perform at the Kleine Komedie Theatre in Amsterdam on Monday, October 21, as part of Lady Marmalade's 16th-anniversary celebration. The event, titled Lady Marmalade & Friends: IN OUR PRIME!, will feature several cabaret and drag performers. Rautiainen will perform his nasal recorder act as part of this event, which combines elements of comedy, music, and cabaret.

Future Plans

In early 2025, Rautiainen will embark on a tour across the Netherlands, combining his recorder performances with comedy and magic. Later in 2025, he plans to bring his show to Las Vegas, where he will add new elements to his performance.

Upcoming Performances:

Holland's Got Talent - Qualification Round

When: Friday, October 18, 2024

Where: RTL4

Lady Marmalade & Friends: IN OUR PRIME - 16th Anniversary Celebration

When: Monday, October 21, 2024

Where: Kleine Komedie, Amsterdam

Tickets: Available via the Kleine Komedie website

