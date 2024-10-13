Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
13.10.2024 20:26 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Accel Media International Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary With Expanded Billboard Access, Dynamic Taxi Tops, and Multi-Channel Media Solutions Through New to The Street

AMI continues to expand its media portfolio by adding programmable Taxi Tops and multiple billboards in Las Vegas, ensuring unmatched exposure for its clients.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2024 / Accel Media International (AMI) proudly celebrates its 5-year anniversary, marking a period of remarkable growth and innovation. As a leader in outdoor, digital, and broadcast advertising, AMI continues to expand its media portfolio by adding programmable TaxiTops and multiple billboards in Las Vegas, ensuring unmatched exposure for its clients.

Managing advertising on some of the most iconic billboards in New York City-including the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square, the Reuters Building Boards on 42nd Street, and every bus shelter in the Financial District (FDI)-AMI places its clients at the heart of the financial world. This, combined with the dynamic Taxi Tops offering, gives brands real-time, customizable advertising solutions in high-traffic locations across the city.

In a statement, Vince Caruso, managing partner and founder of AMI, shared, "With the addition of Taxi Tops and multiple billboards in Las Vegas, we feel we can enhance New to The Street's already inclusive media packages. This expansion ensures our clients gain premier visibility across both traditional and digital platforms."

Additionally, AMI's relationship with New to The Street further elevates its media solutions. New to The Street, known for its sponsored broadcasts on Fox Business and Bloomberg, operates one of the largest and fastest-growing business YouTube channels, approaching 2 million loyal subscribers. This multi-channel approach enables AMI's clients to amplify their messaging across broadcast, digital, and outdoor platforms, maximizing their reach to investors and consumers alike.

To support its expanding services, AMI has extended its credit to New to The Street to $5 million, allowing clients the flexibility to pay for media services using equity, providing a unique opportunity for growing companies to conserve cash while accessing top-tier media exposure.

With a growing roster of global clients, including BritBox, KITON, and IMG Academy, AMI delivers integrated media solutions that combine the power of high-visibility outdoor advertising with digital strategies and targeted broadcast content.

Sponsored by PetVivo $PETV and its SPRYNG product https://youtu.be/E3Je85PKvgc?si=Pt4VxVUQ-fwtSt6m

For more information on AMI's enhanced offerings or how they can help boost your business, please contact:

Monica Brennan
Media Contact
Accel Media International
Email: Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

About Accel Media International (AMI):

Accel Media International (AMI) is a leader in outdoor, digital, and broadcast advertising packages, specializing in high-impact media solutions that drive visibility and growth for businesses worldwide. AMI represents iconic billboards in New York City, including the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square, Reuters Building Boards on 42nd Street, and every bus shelter in the Financial District (FDI). The company also manages programmable Taxi Tops, offering dynamic advertising solutions across the city. With a strong partnership with New to The Street, AMI delivers multi-channel media campaigns, helping brands reach their target audiences through a blend of outdoor, digital, and broadcast platforms.

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is a premier business and financial media platform, offering comprehensive media exposure through broadcast, digital, and outdoor channels. With one of the largest and fastest-growing business YouTube channels approaching 2 million subscribers, and iconic outdoor relationships, New to The Street connects growing companies with global investors and markets.

Contact Information

Monica Brennan
Head of Operations
monica@newtothestreet.com

Related Images

SOURCE: AMI OutDoor



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
