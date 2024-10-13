Anzeige
Sonntag, 13.10.2024
Eine weltweite Kupferknappheit zeichnet sich ab: Warum Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) die Antwort sein könnte
13.10.2024 20:38 Uhr
Bear Grill LLC: Bear Grill and World Food Championships Partner for Southwest Chef Showdown at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Show

Bear Grill and World Food Championships Unite to Bring Culinary Excellence to the Southwest Chef Showdown at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2024 / Bear Grill, the luxury outdoor kitchen brand, is excited to announce its partnership with the World Food Championships (WFC) and the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Show. Bear Grill will sponsor the Southwest Chef Showdown, one of WFC's most anticipated competitions, taking place during the Barrett-Jackson Fall Auction from October 10-13, 2024, at WestWorld of Scottsdale.


This partnership offers a unique opportunity to showcase Bear Grill's cutting-edge outdoor kitchen systems, while highlighting the culinary talents of top chefs competing in the Southwest Chef Showdown. Bear Grill's luxury products will be featured throughout the competition, allowing attendees to witness the latest innovations in outdoor cooking technology.

Culinary Excellence Meets Luxury Outdoor Grilling

"Our partnership with WFC and Barrett-Jackson allows us to bring the best of culinary excellence and luxury grilling together," said William Curtis, CEO of Bear Grill. "The Southwest Chef Showdown is an exciting platform for us to demonstrate our products and engage with both professionals and outdoor cooking enthusiasts."

Bear Grill will host live product demonstrations during the event, offering attendees an opportunity to experience its state-of-the-art grills, power burners, and outdoor kitchen systems. With expert chefs using Bear Grill products throughout the competition, attendees will also gain valuable insights into the art of outdoor cooking.

Event Highlights:

? Southwest Chef Showdown, Powered by Bear Grill: Top chefs compete for glory in this prestigious WFC event, showcasing their BBQ skills using Bear Grill's luxury products.

? Live Cooking Demonstrations: Bear Grill's outdoor kitchen systems will be on full display, with live demos from expert chefs.

? Interactive Grilling Classes: Attendees can participate in hands-on cooking sessions, learning advanced grilling techniques from world-class chefs.

? Exclusive Offers: Bear Grill will provide special promotions and discounts to event attendees on its luxury outdoor kitchen products.

The Barrett-Jackson Phoenix Show, a renowned event in the automotive world, attracts a diverse audience of luxury lifestyle enthusiasts, making it the perfect venue for Bear Grill to introduce its products to a wider audience. This partnership with WFC and Barrett-Jackson reinforces Bear Grill's commitment to innovation and excellence in outdoor cooking.

About Bear Grill Bear Grill is a leader in luxury outdoor kitchen systems, known for its innovation, craftsmanship, and performance. The company's products are designed to deliver professional-grade quality to the backyard chef. For more information, visit www.BearGrill.io.

About World Food Championships (WFC) The World Food Championships is the world's largest culinary competition, featuring top chefs competing in various categories, including Barbecue, Desserts, and Seafood. WFC has attracted participants from nearly 40 countries since 2012. For more information, visit worldfoodchampionships.com.

Contact Information

Jay McFadden
National Sales Director
jmcfadden@bear-grill.com
7757212606

Related Images

Golden Ticket Winner!

Golden Ticket Winner!
Golden Ticket Winner Phil Johnson from @Philthegrill1

Golden Ticket Winner!

Golden Ticket Winner!
Golden Ticket Winner Chef Lisa! @Chefcelandria

Golden Ticket Winner!

Golden Ticket Winner!
Golden Ticker Winner Chef Brad Schwaner! @BradSchwaner

SOURCE: Bear Grill LLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
