14.10.2024 06:18 Uhr
SolaX Power Wins SMM Global Tier 1 Award for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SolaX Power, the leading solar energy storage solution provider, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious SMM Global Tier 1 Award for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). This accolade recognizes SolaX's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence in the energy storage industry, placing the company among the top global manufacturers of advanced energy storage solutions.

SolaX Power LOGO

A Milestone for SolaX Power

The SMM Global Tier 1 Award is one of the most respected awards in the renewable energy sector, honoring companies that demonstrate leadership, technological advancement, and a significant contribution to the clean energy transition. Receiving this award underscores SolaX Power's dedication to providing high-quality, reliable, and innovative energy storage solutions for both residential and commercial applications worldwide.

Winning the SMM Global Tier 1 Award is a testament to SolaX Power's continuous efforts in revolutionizing the energy storage landscape with its cutting-edge Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). SolaX's comprehensive BESS product range offers solutions that not only improve energy efficiency but also enhance the way households and businesses manage and store renewable energy.

Innovating for a Greener Future

SolaX Power's achievement of the SMM Global Tier 1 Award solidifies its position as a global leader in the battery energy storage market. The company's innovative solutions are helping to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy by providing dependable, high-performing systems that empower consumers and businesses to make sustainable energy choices.

The global demand for BESS solutions continues to rise as more countries and regions set ambitious targets for renewable energy and carbon neutrality. SolaX's ability to deliver efficient, scalable, and cost-effective energy storage products positions it as a trusted partner in the global clean energy transition.

As SolaX continues to grow, we remain focused on pushing the boundaries of what's possible with battery energy storage technology. SolaX's BESS solutions are designed to address the growing global demand for more resilient, reliable, and eco-friendly energy storage systems, which in the long term, helps play a crucial role in reducing reliance on fossil fuels and promotes a sustainable future.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310000/_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solax-power-wins-smm-global-tier-1-award-for-battery-energy-storage-systems-bess-302274766.html

