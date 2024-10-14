Anzeige
Daimler Truck MEA
WKN: DTR0CK | ISIN: DE000DTR0CK8 | Ticker-Symbol: DTG
Xetra
11.10.24
17:37 Uhr
35,420 Euro
+0,230
+0,65 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
14.10.2024 07:06 Uhr
Daimler Truck MEA: Daimler Truck Middle East Africa Announces Expanded Regional Responsibilities

High-res images HERE

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daimler Truck Middle East Africa (DT MEA), a 100% subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, is proud to announce its expanded responsibilities for 59 markets across the Middle East and Africa. This new regional remit reflects the commitment to delivering world-class Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Buses and FUSO Trucks and Buses.

Daimler Truck Middle East Africa Announces Expanded Regional Responsibilities

With this broader regional role, DT MEA is now even closer to its partners and customers, particularly in the rapidly growing markets. The company's enhanced operational focus ensures continued delivery of exceptional products and services across all markets, working hand-in-hand with local partners to meet the specific needs of each market.

Daimler Truck MEA operates two state-of-the-art warehouses dedicated to ensuring a seamless supply of genuine parts for Mercedes-Benz and FUSO vehicles. Additionally, it's advanced training center underscores the commitment to developing regional talent and delivering unparalleled service.

Michael Dietz, CEO and President of Daimler Truck Middle East Africa, said: "This strategic move positions us to strengthen our regional presence and ensure unparalleled service for our customers alongside our strong partners. We look forward to the opportunities this new chapter brings as we continue to grow across these diverse and important markets."

For more information, follow us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/daimlermea.

Notes to Editors:

About Daimler Truck MEA

Daimler Truck Middle East Africa (DT MEA), one of five global Regional Centers worldwide, is based in Dubai and oversees all commercial vehicle operations for Daimler Truck in the Middle East and Africa. The entity manages the complete commercial vehicle portfolio for Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Buses, FUSO Trucks and Buses, Freightliner, and Western Star. Additionally, it handles service and parts activities across the MEA region, supported by parts warehouses for Mercedes-Benz and FUSO.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2528769/Daimler_Truck_MEA.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/daimler-truck-middle-east-africa-announces-expanded-regional-responsibilities-302274069.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
