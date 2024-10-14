Anzeige
Montag, 14.10.2024
Eine weltweite Kupferknappheit zeichnet sich ab: Warum Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) die Antwort sein könnte
WKN: A401UE | ISIN: SE0021513645 | Ticker-Symbol: 8T00
Frankfurt
11.10.24
09:03 Uhr
0,206 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PMD DEVICE SOLUTIONS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PMD DEVICE SOLUTIONS AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
14.10.2024 07:26 Uhr
15 Leser
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in PMD Device Solutions AB

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2024 / PMD Device Solutions (FRA:8T0)(STO:PMDS) By demand from Miman Ventures AB, a shareholder controlling more than 10 percent of the total shares in the Company, the shareholders of PMD Device Solutions AB (publ), reg. no. 556639-6809 (the "Company"), are hereby invited to an extraordinary general meeting on 29 October 2024 at 11:00 CET at the premises of Eversheds Sutherland located at Sveavägen 20, Stockholm. Registration begins at 10:45.

RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE AND NOTIFICATION

Shareholders who wish to participate at the general meeting must

  • on the record date, which is 21 October 2024, be registered in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB; and

  • give notice to participate no later than 23 October 2024 by email to investor.relations@pmd-solutions.com or by mail to the Company, c/o Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå, Box 140 55, 104 40 Stockholm. When registering, the shareholder must provide their name, shareholding, personal or organisational identification number, address, and telephone number, as well as, if applicable, information on proxies (up to two). The notification should, if applicable, be accompanied by powers of attorney, registration certificates, and other authorisation documents.

Shareholders whose shares are nominee-registered in the name of a bank or other nominee must, in addition to giving notice of attendance to the Company, register such shares in their own names so that the shareholder is recorded in the share register as of 21 October 2024. Such registration may be temporary (so-called voting right registration) and request for such registration shall be made to the nominee in accordance with the nominee's routines in such time in advance as decided by the nominee. Voting rights registrations effected no later than 23 October 2024 will be considered by Euroclear Sweden AB in the preparation of the share register.

Shareholders represented by proxy must issue a written proxy, signed and dated by the shareholder, to the proxy holder. The validity period of the proxy may be up to five years if specified. If no validity period is specified, the proxy is valid for up to one year. If the proxy is issued by a legal entity, a copy of the registration certificate or equivalent for the legal entity must be attached. The original proxy and any registration certificates should be sent to the Company at the address provided above well in advance of the meeting. The proxy form is available on the Company's website www.pmd-solutions.com before the meeting.

PROPOSED AGENDA

  1. Opening of the meeting

  2. Election of chairman of the meeting

  3. Preparation and approval of the voting list

  4. Approval of the agenda

  5. Election of one or two persons to approve the minutes

  6. Examination of whether the meeting has been duly convened

  7. Resolution on the number of directors

  8. Election of the board of directors

  9. Closing of the meeting

PROPOSAL FOR RESOLUTIONS

Item 7 - Resolution on the number of directors

The shareholder Miman Ventures AB proposes that the board of directors shall consist of three (3) directors, without deputies, for the time until the next annual general meeting.

Item 8 - Election of the board of directors

The shareholder Miman Ventures AB will present its proposal for new directors in the Company at the latest in connection with the extraordinary general meeting.

OTHER

Shares and votes in the Company

At the time of issuance of this notice, the total number of registered shares in the Company is 20,848,530 shares, corresponding to 20,848,530 votes.

Shareholders' right to request information

Shareholders have the right to request information from the board of directors and the managing director pursuant to Chapter 7, Section 32 of the Swedish Companies Act regarding circumstances that may affect the assessment of an item on the agenda. The board of directors and the managing director shall disclose such information if the board of directors considers that this can be done without significant damage to the Company. The shareholders are entitled to request information from the Company during the general meeting regarding the items on the agenda and proposals to be considered by the general meeting.

Documents

The notice, proxy forms and other documents under the Swedish Companies Act will be available at the Company's offices and website www.pmd-solutions.com at least two weeks before the meeting. All documents will also be sent to shareholders who request them and provide their postal address.

Processing of personal data

The personal data collected from the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB, the notifications received, postal voting forms and information on proxies and assistants will be used for registration, the drawing up of the voting list for the meeting and, where applicable, the minutes of the meeting. For further information on how your personal data is processed, see https://www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy-notice-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf.

____________________

October 2024
PMD Device Solutions AB (publ)

For additional information, please contact

Myles Murray, CEO
Phone: +353 86 887 4994
E-mail: myles@pmd-solutions.com & for general enquiries investor.relations@pmd-solutions.com
The Company's Certified Adviser is Redeye.

Information about PMDS

PMD Device Solutions AB develops and sells medical products for respiratory monitoring in both the hospital acute monitoring sector and the remote monitoring homecare sector. Its primary product is RespiraSense, a solution used for monitoring respiratory rate to support the detection of patient deterioration early and to avoid preventable respiratory failure and adverse patient outcomes. RespiraSense is, to the Company's knowledge, the world's only continuous, motion-tolerant respiratory rate monitor delivering class-leading reliability in measuring respiratory rate. RespiraSense is a novel technology that is commercialised in Europe, the UK, and FDA cleared in the US. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (STO: PMDS).

Attachments

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN PMD DEVICE SOLUTIONS AB (PUBL)

SOURCE: PMD Device Solutions



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
