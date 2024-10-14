Regulatory News:

ACTICOR BIOTECH (FR0014005OJ5 ALACT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing glenzocimab, an innovative drug for the treatment of cardiovascular emergencies, today announces the appointment of François Guillet as Chief Financial Officer, replacing Éric Cohen who is leaving to pursue other projects.

Gilles AVENARD, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Acticor Biotech, comments: "We are delighted to welcome François Guillet to our management team. With his wealth of experience in restructuring and international management, he will be an invaluable asset in guiding Acticor Biotech through this new strategic phase. I am convinced that he will bring the rigour and vision needed to ensure the continuity of our clinical and financial projects, particularly in the current context of Acticor Biotech's receivership. Of course, I would also like to thank Eric Cohen for all his achievements as Acticor's Chief Financial Officer since 2016 and in particular his support during Acticor Biotech's stock market listing in 2021."

"I'm very excited to be joining Acticor Biotech at such a crucial time in its development. I'm convinced that, despite the current challenges facing the company, it has everything it needs to succeed and develop its clinical strategy. My objective will be to structure and strengthen the financial strategy to ensure smooth continuity and support Acticor's mission to develop innovative treatments for cardiovascular emergencies", concludes François Guillet, Chief Financial Officer of Acticor Biotech

With over 30 years' experience in financial management, François Guillet will bring to Acticor Biotech his expertise in financial structuring and optimization. His role will be to strengthen the management of the company's finances, while ensuring long-term visibility of Acticor Biotech's global strategy. François Guillet has held positions of great responsibility in companies in a wide variety of sectors, including the high-tech sector, from software publishing at Bea, Oracle and Adobe to the internet, electronics and e-commerce at Monnier Frères. He has contributed to restructuring and turnaround projects in mid-sized companies, with scope extended to Human Resources, Purchasing and Sales Administration. His previous assignments have included managing accounting closures, due diligence and managing multicultural teams internationally, reinforcing his versatility as a financial leader.

Availability of documents relating to the Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of October 25, 2024, at 9:00 am (CEST)

As a reminder, the Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday October 25, 2024, at 9 a.m. at Acticor Biotech's head office in the Wojo Building, 82 avenue du Maine, 75014 Paris. At this meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote on the approval of the Company's financial statements and the renewal of directors' terms of office.

The preparatory documents relating to this General Meeting are available on the Company's website in the Investors section: HERE.

Update on receivership proceedings and cash flow horizon

As a reminder, the Paris Commercial Court opened receivership proceedings on August 6, 2024. The purpose of these proceedings is to enable the Company to assess all options for pursuing the development of its product, glenzocimab, and its search for financing and partners. This procedure also enables the Company, as announced on August 6, 2024, to finance its operations until January 2025.

About ACTICOR BIOTECH

ACTICOR BIOTECH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2013 from the work of INSERM, is developing glenzocimab, a humanized monoclonal antibody fragment (fab) targeting the GPVI platelet receptor for the treatment of cardiovascular emergencies and acute thrombotic diseases.

The main clinical indication being evaluated is acute ischemic stroke, due to the strong need for safer treatments, particularly those that do not increase the risk of bleeding, and its high incidence. In three international clinical trials involving over 600 stroke patients, no significant impact on neurological improvement (mRS score at 3 months) was demonstrated, with the exception of a sub-population of patients with intracerebral haemorrhage, where mortality was significantly reduced by a factor of 3 (p=0.035) (Mazighi et al. 2024).

LIBERATE, a Phase 2 clinical trial in the acute phase of myocardial infarction (STEMI), is currently being recruited through an academic partnership with the University of Birmingham (UK). This study aims to demonstrate the efficacy of glenzocimab in reducing the size of myocardial infarction, a critical factor for long-term cardiac function.

In all, more than 800 subjects were included in the clinical trials, over 400 of whom were exposed to glenzocimab without safety concerns.

The use of glenzocimab in thrombotic diseases is covered by 3 patent families, with an expiry date in 2036 for the first family. ACTICOR BIOTECH also has the right to develop a biomarker for stroke patients.

Acticor Biotech is backed by a panel of European and international investors (Mediolanum farmaceutici, Karista, Go Capital, Newton Biocapital, CMS Medical Venture Investment (HK) Limited, A&B (HK) Limited, Anaxago, and the Armesa Foundation) and has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since November 2021 (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT).

For further information, visit: www.acticor-biotech.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to Acticor Biotech and its business. Acticor Biotech believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, no assurance can be given that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct, as they are subject to risks, including those described in the Universal Registration Document as filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on July 9, 2024, and to changes in economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Acticor Biotech operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks that are unknown to Acticor Biotech or that Acticor Biotech does not currently consider material. The occurrence of some or all of these risks could cause Acticor Biotech's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

