Augmentum Fintech plc - Appointment of William Reeve as Chairman

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 14

14 October 2024

Augmentum Fintech plc

Appointment of William Reeve as Chairman

The Board of Augmentum Fintech plc ("the Company" or "Augmentum"), Europe's leading publicly listed fintech fund, announces the appointment of William Reeve as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company and Chairman of the Board, with effect from 1 November 2024. He will also serve on the Company's Nominations, Audit, Valuations and Management Engagement & Remuneration Committees.

William has extensive experience in the technology sector, both as an investor and an operator. He co-founded three technology-related businesses: Fletcher Research (acquired by Forrester Research), LOVEFiLM.com (acquired by Amazon), and Secret Escapes. His experience spans all stages of the company growth lifecycle, including non-executive director and chair positions of startups, private equity backed businesses and publicly listed companies alike. He is a former non-executive chair of Nutmeg (leading the sale to JP Morgan), Graze.com (leading the sale to a Carlyle fund) and Media Ingenuity, as well as non-executive director of numerous other businesses including Paddy Power plc and Zoopla.

William is currently CEO of proptech company Goodlord and a non-executive director of retailer Dunelm Group plc (where he serves as Senior Independent Director and chairs the Remuneration Committee), from which position he is due to retire on 21 November 2024 after 9 years.

David Haysey, acting Chairman of Augmentum, commented: "I am delighted to welcome William as our new Chairman. He brings a powerful combination of expertise as a successful technology entrepreneur who also has significant experience as a non-executive director of public and private companies. We believe his familiarity with the fintech landscape and extensive investment network will make an important contribution to taking the Company to the next level of its development."

Tim Levene, CEO of Augmentum Fintech Management Limited, commented: "It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome William to Augmentum. His exceptional track record as a tech entrepreneur and deep expertise in the sector will be instrumental as we accelerate our growth strategy. William's proven leadership and innovative vision will bring a fresh perspective and strategic value as we navigate new opportunities and expand our market presence. We look forward to leveraging his insights to drive long-term success."

In relation to disclosures required in respect of paragraph 6.4.8R of the Financial Conduct Authority's United Kingdom Listing Rules, William was co-CEO and an Investor Director in Hubbub Deliveries Ltd, an online groceries startup based in London, which entered into creditors' voluntary liquidation in May 2017 and was dissolved in April 2019.

Contacts:

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe. The Company launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and provides public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.