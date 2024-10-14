easyJet plc: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

DJ Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

easyJet plc (EZJ) Appointment of Chief Financial Officer 14-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 October 2024 easyJet plc ('easyJet') Appointment of Chief Financial Officer easyJet is pleased to announce that Jan De Raeymaeker will be joining the Board as Chief Financial Officer with effect from 20 January 2025, replacing Kenton Jarvis who as previously announced will succeed Johan Lundgren as Chief Executive on 1 January 2025. Jan De Raeymaeker is currently Chief Financial Officer of Lineas, the largest private rail freight operator in Europe, where he oversees the Finance, Legal and Purchasing teams. Prior to Lineas he was CFO of Brussels Airlines where he played an instrumental role in transforming the company's finance function whilst achieving a significant growth in passenger numbers as part of the airline's commercial repositioning. Earlier in his career, Jan held management roles at Arthur D. Little and De Valck Consultants, focusing on business strategy and technology. Stephen Hester, Chair of easyJet, commented: "We are delighted to appoint Jan De Raeymaeker as our Chief Financial Officer. Jan has good experience in the airline and transport sectors as well as strong continental European reference points. I look forward to working with Jan and Kenton on the delivery of our ambition to be Europe's most loved airline, winning for customers, shareholders and our people." Kenton Jarvis, Chief Executive Designate, commented: "I am delighted that Jan will be joining easyJet in January 2025. Jan brings with him a deep knowledge of the transport and airline sector, which we believe will be of significant benefit to easyJet going forward, and his financial and commercial acumen will be critical as we continue to build towards the delivery of our medium term targets and our purpose of making low cost travel easy. I look forward to working closely with him." Jan De Raeymaeker commented: "I am excited to be joining easyJet at this important stage in its growth journey and look forward to working with Stephen, Kenton and the management team." In case of queries please contact easyJet plc: Institutional investors and analysts: Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0) 7971 592 373 Media: Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Olivia Peters Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200

-- There is no information to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 6.4.8.

-- Jan De Raeymaeker's remuneration arrangements have been set in line with the shareholder approvedDirectors' Remuneration Policy and are in line with the Company's existing policy for its CFO. On appointmentannual salary will be GBP550,000.

-- More details of the remuneration package will be provided in our Annual Report.

