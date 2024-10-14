Anzeige
Actusnews Wire
14.10.2024 08:53 Uhr
VERSITY CLAIMS MORE THAN 4.5 MILLION EUROS IN DAMAGES AGAINST CAPITAL SYSTÈME INVESTISSEMENTS SA

Versity SA, listed on Euronext Access+ (MLVSY/FR0014003I41) and specializing in 3D and Web3 solutions for real estate, has filed a lawsuit against Capital Système Investissements SA, chaired by Mr. Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat, before the Paris Commercial Court and is claiming more than 4.5 million euros in damages, particularly for failing to meet its financial commitments.

Since 2022, Capital Système Investissements SA had committed to providing up to 8 million euros as part of two bond issues. Despite its commitments and promises, Capital Système Investissements ultimately disbursed only 1.75 million euros.

Furthermore, Versity suspects that Capital Système Investissements SA, together with other parties, has engaged in unfair practices aimed at destabilizing its governance and shareholder structure.

As a result, beyond the current legal action against Capital Système Investissements SA, Versity is exploring all further actions against all stakeholders involved in these actions to fully protect its rights.

Frédéric Ibanez, President of Versity, stated:

"In addition to the funds that were never provided, these unfair actions have destabilized our development plan. However, Versity is built on solid fundamentals with high added value. We will spare no effort to defend the interests of Versity and its shareholders to ensure the success of our development and commercialization plan."

About Versity SA

Listed on Euronext Access, Versity SA develops innovative digital solutions for the real estate sector. Through the integration of 3D and Web3 technologies, Versity offers immersive experiences that transform interactions within the real estate market.

For more information, please contact:

Press Service - Versity SA
presse@versity.io

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88214-2024-10-14_cp-versity_csi_va_vdef.pdf

