Oheneba Poku Foundation Joins Sustainability Group

Oheneba Poku Foundation Joins the International Society of Sustainability Professionals (ISSP) as an Organizational Member.

The Oheneba Poku Foundation, a non-profit organization established by Blaze Metals to advance sustainable development in Ghana and beyond, is proud to announce its new status as an organizational member of the International Society of Sustainability Professionals (ISSP). ISSP is a leading global community for sustainability professionals, with members in over 90 countries dedicated to fostering sustainable practices across sectors.

By joining ISSP, the Oheneba Poku Foundation will gain access to a wealth of professional development opportunities, tools, and resources to support its mission of creating long-lasting positive impacts in environmental conservation, education, ethical mining, and responsible mineral sourcing across Africa. ISSP's commitment to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is aligned with the foundation's efforts to drive sustainable change in the region.

A key focus of the Oheneba Poku Foundation is its Africa-responsible mineral sourcing initiative, which promotes ethical and sustainable mining practices across the continent. Through its partnership with the Africa Mineral Strategic Group (AMSG), the foundation works with key stakeholders to advance responsible sourcing and environmental protection within Africa's artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) sector. The ISSP membership offers the foundation an opportunity to further enhance its responsible sourcing efforts by connecting with a global network of sustainability experts and accessing cutting-edge sustainability frameworks and best practices.

Oheneba Nana Kofi Opoku, Chairman of the Oheneba Poku Foundation, commented: "We are excited to become an organizational member of ISSP, which aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainability in Africa. This membership provides us with invaluable access to resources and a global network of sustainability professionals that will strengthen our efforts in promoting eco-friendly practices, ethical mining, and sustainable community development. As we continue to work with partners like AMSG to promote responsible mineral sourcing, ISSP's resources will be vital in ensuring that our efforts in Africa's ASM sector lead to greater transparency and ethical standards throughout the supply chain."

The Oheneba Poku Foundation looks forward to collaborating with ISSP to further its sustainability agenda, focusing on clean water access, educational advancement, and fostering sustainable practices in the communities it serves across Ghana and other regions in Africa. By leveraging ISSP's resources and expertise, and through its partnership with AMSG, the foundation is poised to expand its impact on responsible mineral sourcing initiatives and drive meaningful change in the mining industry.

For more information about the Oheneba Poku Foundation, please visit https://ohenebapokufoundation.org.

About Oheneba Poku Foundation

Oheneba Poku Foundation is a Ghana-based non-profit organization with network offices in St. Charles, Missouri, USA, Kampala, Uganda, Gombe-Kinshasa, DR Congo, and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. The foundation is committed to sustainable development through initiatives in education, clean water access, and poverty reduction. Its mission is to create transformative and lasting changes in the communities it serves by promoting responsible environmental practices, ethical mineral sourcing, and social inclusion.

About The International Society of Sustainability Professionals (ISSP)

The International Society of Sustainability Professionals (ISSP) is the world's largest professional association for sustainability practitioners. ISSP provides training, certification, and resources to sustainability professionals and helps organizations implement sustainable practices to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

SOURCE: Oheneba Poku Foundation

