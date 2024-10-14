Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.10.2024 09:06 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

"RED GOLD FROM EUROPE" Campaign presentation in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ANICAV, the Italian Association of Canned Vegetable Industries, presented its campaign, co-funded by the European Union, to promote EU and Italian organic preserved tomatoes at La Villa in Copenhagen on October 10, 2024. Tomatoes which are famed worldwide for their outstanding quality, safety, versatility and exquisite taste.

Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe select only premium quality organic fruits with firm flesh, strong skins and richflavour, which are the most suitable for processing into various tomato products.

The presentation offered an exciting opportunity to experience first-hand ANICAV's future activities to promote the European agri-food sector in Denmark while an exclusive tasting menu, specially designed for the occasion by chef Stranislaw Grodzki, allowed guests to enjoy the incomparable taste of delicious European organic tomatoes.

"Organic European and Italian canned tomatoes are a great option for year-round use and are healthier than out-of-season fresh tomatoes," says Giovanni De Angelis, ANICAV's Director General. "The processing method preserves all their qualities, making them a great source of nutrients, including lycopene, which is a powerful antioxidant. The process of canning tomatoes actually maximizes the effect of lycopene as the cellulose fibres of the tomatoes are broken down, making the lycopene more easily absorbed by the body. Moreover, tomatoes are low in fats and do not contain cholesterol."

ABOUT RED GOLD FROM EUROPE & ANICAV
Red Gold is the name of the EU (European Union) programme to raise awareness about EU preserved (canned) organic tomatoes 100% Made in Europe.
ANICAV - The Italian Association of Canned Vegetable Industries - members account for over 60% of all the processed tomatoes in Italy, and nearly all of the whole peeled tomatoes produced in the world (including the internationally well-known San Marzano DOP).
For more information about Red Gold from Europe, please visit our website https://redgoldfromeurope.eu or follow our social media accounts:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/redgoldfromeuropedk
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redgoldfromeuropedk
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redgoldfromeuropedk



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529390/DSC06399.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186814/Visual_ORG.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186818/Footer_DK.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/red-gold-from-europe-campaign-presentation-in-copenhagen-302274618.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.