"RED GOLD FROM EUROPE" Campaign presentation in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ANICAV, the Italian Association of Canned Vegetable Industries, presented its campaign, co-funded by the European Union, to promote EU and Italian organic preserved tomatoes at La Villa in Copenhagen on October 10, 2024. Tomatoes which are famed worldwide for their outstanding quality, safety, versatility and exquisite taste.

The presentation offered an exciting opportunity to experience first-hand ANICAV's future activities to promote the European agri-food sector in Denmark while an exclusive tasting menu, specially designed for the occasion by chef Stranislaw Grodzki, allowed guests to enjoy the incomparable taste of delicious European organic tomatoes.

"Organic European and Italian canned tomatoes are a great option for year-round use and are healthier than out-of-season fresh tomatoes," says Giovanni De Angelis, ANICAV's Director General. "The processing method preserves all their qualities, making them a great source of nutrients, including lycopene, which is a powerful antioxidant. The process of canning tomatoes actually maximizes the effect of lycopene as the cellulose fibres of the tomatoes are broken down, making the lycopene more easily absorbed by the body. Moreover, tomatoes are low in fats and do not contain cholesterol."

ABOUT RED GOLD FROM EUROPE & ANICAV

Red Gold is the name of the EU (European Union) programme to raise awareness about EU preserved (canned) organic tomatoes 100% Made in Europe.

ANICAV - The Italian Association of Canned Vegetable Industries - members account for over 60% of all the processed tomatoes in Italy, and nearly all of the whole peeled tomatoes produced in the world (including the internationally well-known San Marzano DOP).

