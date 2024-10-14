Findity AB: Findity Innovates Expense Management with Real Time Card Transactions from Mastercard and Visa

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Findity, the leader in expense management technology, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative Real Time Card functionality. This groundbreaking feature, allows users to connect any Mastercard or Visa with their expense management platform, simplifying the process of tracking and managing expenses in real time.

Findity's integration with the world's leading card schemes, Mastercard and Visa, enables users to seamlessly connect their preferred payment methods for easy reconciliation and ef?cient business expense reporting.

From Mastercard's perspective, "We are strongly committed to fostering the success of fintech, recognizing their critical role in driving innovation. Through tailored solutions and strategic partnerships, we aim to break down barriers and create new solutions for small and medium-sized businesses to thrive in today's fast-paced environment", said Erik Gutwasser, President Northern Europe at Mastercard.

"We are a longstanding champion of the ?ntech sector, and we have played an instrumental role in shaping the ?ntech environment that we know today. By providing access to our technology, global network, dedicated programs and expert guidance, we are committed to growing the sector's most promising businesses", said Philip Konopik, Visa Nordics and Baltics Regional Managing Director.

The introduction of Real Time Card Transactions by Findity represents a signi?cant leap forward in ?nancial technology, offering real-time expense management capabilities to individuals and businesses alike. Users can now enjoy a more intuitive, hassle-free way to manage their expenses, all while using their favourite credit or debit cards.

"We are thrilled to offer this innovative Real-Time Card technology. By connecting to Mastercard and Visa, we are making expense management more accessible, ef?cient, and user-friendly than ever before. This is a game-changer for our industry and a clear demonstration of our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction." - Patrick Olsson, CEO at Findity.

The Real Time Card feature will soon be rolled out to all Findity partners and customers, marking a new era in expense management.

About Findity

Findity are expense management specialists. Their ?exible expense management platform allows partners to take their own solution to the market - via API or as a white label product. The Findity platform automates businesses' expenses, mileages, entertainment, and per diems in one place. With integrations to leading ?nancial software and cards, the platform elevates partners' offering with a seamless and fully compliant expense experience for their customers. For more information, visit ?ndity.com.

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all. https://www.mastercard.com/

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, ?nancial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

