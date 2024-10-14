Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0F602 | ISIN: US57636Q1040 | Ticker-Symbol: M4I
Tradegate
14.10.24
10:20 Uhr
459,95 Euro
+0,65
+0,14 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MASTERCARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MASTERCARD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
458,55459,9510:26
458,55459,9510:23
PR Newswire
14.10.2024 09:24 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Findity AB: Findity Innovates Expense Management with Real Time Card Transactions from Mastercard and Visa

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Findity, the leader in expense management technology, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative Real Time Card functionality. This groundbreaking feature, allows users to connect any Mastercard or Visa with their expense management platform, simplifying the process of tracking and managing expenses in real time.

Findity's integration with the world's leading card schemes, Mastercard and Visa, enables users to seamlessly connect their preferred payment methods for easy reconciliation and ef?cient business expense reporting.

From Mastercard's perspective, "We are strongly committed to fostering the success of fintech, recognizing their critical role in driving innovation. Through tailored solutions and strategic partnerships, we aim to break down barriers and create new solutions for small and medium-sized businesses to thrive in today's fast-paced environment", said Erik Gutwasser, President Northern Europe at Mastercard.

"We are a longstanding champion of the ?ntech sector, and we have played an instrumental role in shaping the ?ntech environment that we know today. By providing access to our technology, global network, dedicated programs and expert guidance, we are committed to growing the sector's most promising businesses", said Philip Konopik, Visa Nordics and Baltics Regional Managing Director.

The introduction of Real Time Card Transactions by Findity represents a signi?cant leap forward in ?nancial technology, offering real-time expense management capabilities to individuals and businesses alike. Users can now enjoy a more intuitive, hassle-free way to manage their expenses, all while using their favourite credit or debit cards.

"We are thrilled to offer this innovative Real-Time Card technology. By connecting to Mastercard and Visa, we are making expense management more accessible, ef?cient, and user-friendly than ever before. This is a game-changer for our industry and a clear demonstration of our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction." - Patrick Olsson, CEO at Findity.

The Real Time Card feature will soon be rolled out to all Findity partners and customers, marking a new era in expense management.

About Findity

Findity are expense management specialists. Their ?exible expense management platform allows partners to take their own solution to the market - via API or as a white label product. The Findity platform automates businesses' expenses, mileages, entertainment, and per diems in one place. With integrations to leading ?nancial software and cards, the platform elevates partners' offering with a seamless and fully compliant expense experience for their customers. For more information, visit ?ndity.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Emil Andersson, Head of Marketing
+46706309086
emil@findity.com

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all. https://www.mastercard.com/

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, ?nancial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/findity-ab/r/findity-innovates-expense-management-with-real-time-card-transactions-from-mastercard-and-visa,c4050521

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/findity-ab/i/real-time-card-findity-1,c3341889

Real time card findity 1

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/findity-innovates-expense-management-with-real-time-card-transactions-from-mastercard-and-visa-302274958.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.