Montag, 14.10.2024
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450
Frankfurt
14.10.24
08:06 Uhr
22,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
14.10.2024 10:00 Uhr
Oxford Instruments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 14

14 October 2024

Oxford Instruments plc

Director/PDMR shareholding

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Richard Tyson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer and PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Oxford Instruments plc

b)

LEI

213800J364EZD6UCE231

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc


GB0006650450

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Partnership Shares and Matching Shares in the Company's Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£19.964418

Nil consideration

7

2

d)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

Partnership shares:

Volume - 7

Price - £19.964418

Matching shares:

Volume - 2

Price - nil. Market value £19.964418 per share

e)

Date of the transaction

10 October 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Gavin Hill

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer and PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Oxford Instruments plc

b)

LEI

213800J364EZD6UCE231

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc


GB0006650450

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Partnership Shares and Matching Shares in the Company's Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£19.964418

Nil consideration

7

1

d)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

Partnership shares:

Volume - 7

Price - £19.964418

Matching shares:

Volume - 1

Price - nil. Market value £19.964418 per share

e)

Date of the transaction

10 October 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification above, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

sarah.harvey@oxinst.com


