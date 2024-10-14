Mandalika, Indonesia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2024) - Sekuya Racing Team is pleased to announce that Senna Iriawan drove the Radical SR1 XXR, powered by Neiro on Ethereum, at the Mandalika Festival of Speed 2024, part of the highly anticipated Road to MotoGP series that concluded yesterday.

Senna Iriawan

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8690/226565_f101076204d5db79_001full.jpg

In Time Attack Round 1, Hana Burton drove the Radical SR1 XXR to an impressive victory with a time of 1:40.172, marking Sekuya Racing Team's first title championship. This victory set a new standard for the team, solidifying its position in the racing world. For Time Attack Round 2, the team has partnered with Senna Iriawan, the winner of Radical Time Attack Round 1 (Radical FFA Category).

Neiro on Ethereum: The Memecoin Powering Sekuya Racing

Sekuya Racing partnered with Neiro on Ethereum. Neiro, the sister of the iconic Doge, is a strong community centric memecoin that is making waves in the digital world and contributing to charitable causes, raising over $64,000 for animal shelters and environmental projects. Listed on 17 exchanges, Neiro's collaboration with Sekuya Racing brings Web3 adoption into real-world motorsports, pushing the boundaries of what blockchain technology can achieve.

The Mandalika Festival of Speed: Road to MotoGP

The Mandalika Festival of Speed is a key event in the Road to MotoGP, held at the Mandalika International Circuit and Radical Motorsport Indonesia. This prestigious festival showcases the best in motorsports, technology, and innovation. With Sekuya Racing Team and Neiro involved, the event highlights the potential of Web3 integration in traditional racing, attracting attention from both motorsport fans and blockchain enthusiasts alike.

In Radical Time Attack Round 2, Senna Iriawan brought victory as the 1st place winner for Sekuya Racing in Radical SR1 category. Senna also broke a new record in Time Attack Round 2 with time 1:32.245 using Radical SR10 together with Nitiracing. Nitiracing began as a passion for automotive, first emerging during a fun track event with friends and family. It has since grown, supporting various automotive sectors and becoming a community for sharing passion and experiences.

Sekuya Racing team

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8690/226565_f101076204d5db79_002full.jpg

This new record makes Senna Iriawan the fastest of any 4-wheel racer in Mandalika International Circuit. Senna Iriawan, excited about the race, said, "Keep on making mistakes, learn from them, improve from them. This is how you become a Champion."

Sekuya Racing aims for another victory in upcoming races, Radical Time Attack Round 3 and 4 this year, and open for partnership with potential racer to race in Mandalika International Circuit with Team Sekuya.

About Sekuya

Sekuya is a gaming and entertainment company with a community collaboration centric approach. Sekuya exists to inspire dreams with passion bringing epic fantasy adventure for everyone.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226565

SOURCE: Sekuya