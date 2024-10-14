Modern Meadow Appoints David Williamson as CEO

With his extensive background in material science, biotechnology and production environments, Williamson set to lead company as CEO starting October 14

Modern Meadow continues to build its BIO-VERA® brand and expand production

NUTLEY, N.J., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Meadow, a leader in sustainable materials, has announced that David Williamson, PhD, will transition from president and chief operating officer (COO) to chief executive officer (CEO), effective October 14, 2024. Dr. Williamson has served in multiple roles within the company since 2015 and will now spearhead its next phase of growth. As CEO, Dr. Williamson will continue executing on the company's strategic growth plan to create sustainable biofabricated materials that offer new levels of performance, sustainability and design possibilities.

"All of us at Modern Meadow have a passion for technology and innovation, and I am proud to lead us into our next chapter as we continue to advance our mission of commercializing transformative sustainable alternative materials, such as BIO-VERA," Dr. Williamson said. "Modern Meadow is at a pivotal stage - one in which we are building on our major production milestone to produce 500,000 square meters per year of our BIO-VERA. This milestone highlights the market readiness and cost-efficiency of BIO-VERA, positioning Modern Meadow to meet increasing demand from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), brands and premium tanneries that are actively adopting the material."

Modern Meadow's strategy includes:

Streamlining operations for increased efficiency

Expanding its European market presence

Supporting commercialization and brand adoption efforts by extending its operational runway.

The company will also continue to strengthen and expand the BIO-VERA brand by developing refreshed brand messaging, in close collaboration with its commercial partners, to bring the brand to life for consumers and industry alike.

About Modern Meadow

Modern Meadow is focused on creating innovative biomaterials that make a positive impact on the world. Its main product, BIO-VERA®, is a transformative new sustainable material that is not only beautiful, but stronger and lighter than traditional materials. Made with over 90% renewable carbon content, BIO-VERA is crafted using Bio-Alloy, a flexible mix of proteins and polymers. This approach allows Modern Meadow to reduce reliance on oil-based and animal products without sacrificing quality. BIO-VERA is designed to easily integrate into existing production processes used by industries such as automotive, footwear, furniture and fashion accessories, making it a practical option for immediate use. Modern Meadow works closely with top brands like Tory Burch and industry leaders like BASF, Bader and ISA TanTec to ensure its products are of the highest quality and fully traceable from its lab to the brands people love. For more information, visit modernmeadow.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Jordan Vines

+1 (540) 629-3137

jvines@spectrumscience.com

