14.10.2024 10:06 Uhr
Hikvision Digital Technology: Hikvision launches the latest network cameras with ColorVu 3.0 technology, opening new chapter in EasyIP 4.0 Plus

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision has announced its latest network cameras with ColorVu 3.0 technology, launching a new generation of EasyIP 4.0 Plus. The new network cameras with ColorVu 3.0 elevate video security to unprecedented levels, delivering improved image quality, more intelligent functions, better audio capabilities, and enhanced product design and materials.

Hikvision launches the latest network cameras with ColorVu 3.0 technology, opening new chapter in EasyIP 4.0 Plus

The new cameras feature significant upgrades in four key aspects, each designed to enhance user experience and security performance.

ColorVu 3.0: AI-powered night vision hits new heights

The new network cameras come equipped with ColorVu 3.0, which integrates Hikvision's advanced AI image processing capabilities, HikAI-ISP. This offers AI noise reduction and dynamic motion trail reduction, significantly enhancing both dynamic image clarity and static details. With it, users can expect vastly superior image quality, even in challenging lighting conditions.

This is possible, thanks to the ability of HikAI-ISP to incorporate massive amounts of data for deep learning training. The number of parameters automatically obtained far exceeds the traditional ISP, which means that the HikAI-ISP is able to perform image restoration with high precision, making every detail better.

Another highlight of ColorVu 3.0 is the 3D LUT technology, which provides accurate color correction and delicate color matching. It not only enhances brightness but, more importantly, restores the true color of things.

Moreover, Hikvision has introduced the innovative AI WDR (Wide Dynamic Range) in its ColorVu 3.0, allowing both the bright and dark areas of an image to be blended naturally. Bright areas are not overexposed, while details in dark areas are not lost. In addition, the AI WDR enables the device to determine whether to turn on or off WDR according to the brightness of the environment, without the need for manual adjustments.

AcuSense 3.0: Intelligence better fits scenarios

With the introduction of AcuSense 3.0, the new cameras simplify video analysis with AcuSearch. This enables image-based video searching with just one click and then displays the relevant video immediately, greatly improving retrieval efficiency. Furthermore, dual upgrades in perimeter protection and Motion Detection 3.0 algorithms have been tailored to better suit overseas application scenarios. The dual upgrades greatly improve the accuracy rate while effectively reducing the false alarms caused by lights hitting stationary cars at night.

Audio 2.0: Crystal-clear audio with intelligence

In addition to upgrading image and intelligence, the network cameras with ColorVu 3.0 also bring users a new audio experience. The Audio 2.0, provides better sound reception and speaker effects. The arrayed dual-mic design ensures excellent noise reduction, delivering enhanced vocal clarity and improving overall audio quality. The integration of a Smart PA Speaker extends sound coverage, amplifying the warning effects of alerts and facilitating greater two-way audio communication. With Audio 2.0, therefore, the cameras can better adapt to larger and more complex scenarios which have higher audio requirements.

Motorization 2.0: Dome revolution, no cover removal

In terms of ease of use, the network cameras includes revolutionary products, the PTRZ cameras. These cameras, which feature a transparent cover design, are more efficient and safer thanks to motorized adjustments which eliminate the need for manual tuning and the risk of contamination. In addition, the 5-axis adjustment with supplemental lighting, ensures clear imagery around the clock.

"Hikvision has always been committed to providing high-quality products for the small and medium business market," said Hikvision's product manager. "This time, the network Cameras with ColorVu 3.0 through the comprehensive upgrading of image quality, product design and materials, intelligence, and audio, meeting the needs of customers for high-quality products and helping partners realize business success."

Hikvision not only prioritizes technological innovation but also carefully selects product materials. The upgraded anti-corrosion protection for all EasyIP 4.0 products ensures a longer-lasting customer experience. Hikvision has also improved its packaging to be more environmentally friendly, trying its best to protect the planet.

For more information about the network Cameras with ColorVu 3.0 technology and EasyIP 4.0 Plus, please visit Hikvision's website or contact your local Hikvision representative.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529603/Hikvision_launches_latest_network_cameras_ColorVu_3_0_technology_opening.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hikvision-launches-the-latest-network-cameras-with-colorvu-3-0-technology-opening-new-chapter-in-easyip-4-0-plus-302275000.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
