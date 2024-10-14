Anzeige
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 14

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC ("the Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

14 October 2024

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis; and

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on Monday, 30 September 2024, which was announced on Tuesday, 1 October 2024, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the half year ended 30 September 2024.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the half year ended 30 September 2024, expected to be on or after Thursday, 14 November 2024.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope Frostrow Capital LLP 0203 008 4913


