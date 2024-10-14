CAISO set a new peak battery discharge record of 8. 3 GW on October 9, as the state's future EIA energy storage queue holds 177 GW of capacity, with 1. 9 GW expected added through the end of the year. From ESS News The California Independent System Operator (CAISO), which manages about 80% of California's electricity, has connected 10. 219 GW of utility-scale solar to its managed power grid as of the first day of October this year. The data was released as part of the ISO's Key Statistics report for September 2024. The 10. 2 GW value was a 0. 9 GW increase from August's 9. 3 GW on the grid, ...

