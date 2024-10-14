Nexif Ratch Energy, a renewable energy-focused platform in Southeast Asia and Australia, has reached financial close on the 145 MWp solar farm being developed in the Philippines. Nexif Ratch Energy (NRE), a Singapore-based developer, has announced the successful financial close and start of construction for a 145 MWp solar project near Bacolod, the capital city of Negros Island in the Philippines. NRE, a joint venture between Thailand-based independent power producer Ratch Group and Nexif Energy of Singapore, said that most of the output from the §100 million Bacolod Solar Farm will be supplied ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...