Anora Group Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Anora Group lowers its guidance for 2024

Anora Group Plc Inside information 14 October 2024 at 9:00 a.m. EEST

Inside information, profit warning: Anora Group lowers its guidance for 2024

Anora Group lowers its guidance for 2024. Anora now expects the company's comparable EBITDA for 2024 to be EUR 65-70 million. Previously Anora expected the comparable EBITDA to be EUR 75-85 million. For the full year 2023, Anora's comparable EBITDA was EUR 68.2 million.

The main reasons for lowering the guidance are lower volumes in beverage sales in Wine and Spirits segments in September than previously forecasted especially in the monopoly channels, with a negative impact on comparable EBITDA.

New guidance for 2024:

In 2024, Anora's comparable EBITDA is expected to be between EUR 65-70 million (2023: EUR 68.2 million).

Previous guidance for 2024:

In 2024, Anora's comparable EBITDA is expected to be EUR 75-85 million (2023: EUR 68.2 million).

Anora is a leading wine and spirits brand house in the Nordic region and a global industry forerunner in sustainability. Our market-leading portfolio consists of our own iconic Nordic brands and a wide range of prominent international partner wines and spirits. We export to over 30 markets globally. Anora Group also includes Anora Industrial and logistics company Vectura. In 2023, Anora's net sales were EUR 726.5 million and the company employs about 1,200 professionals. Anora's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.