ACCESSWIRE
14.10.2024 11:02 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eastman's Archaeological Discoveries: Ancient Structure Emerges From Mount Ararat's Glacier: Discovered by Eastman Archaeology

Has Noah's Ark been found?

BRISTOL, CN / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2024 / Remote explorer Gary Eastman, owner of Eastman Archaeology, has uncovered a remarkable ship-like structure on Mount Ararat, long buried beneath its glaciers. This discovery, made using satellite imagery from Google Earth Pro, is poised to renew interest in the mountain, historically linked to the biblical tale of Noah's Ark.

Noah's Ark?

Noah's Ark?
Ship-like structure discovered on Mount Ararat



A Structure Revealed by Ice Melt

Eastman's study, "Revelation of an Ancient Structure on Mount Ararat," documents the structure's gradual exposure due to glacial retreat over several years. Satellite images from 2015 and 2020 show the structure emerging as glaciers receded during warmer summers.

"The rapid melting of glaciers due to climate change is revealing treasures hidden for centuries," Eastman explains. "This structure, whether a ship or an ancient building, has been encased in ice for centuries and is only now visible to us."

The structure, approximately 488 feet long by 69 feet wide, was briefly exposed before being re-encased by snow and ice. It is located at an altitude of 15,292 feet on a slope of 8 degrees, with the GPS coordinates 39°42'39.65" N, 44°17'59.52" E. Eastman theorizes that it may have been encapsulated during colder periods like the Neoglacial Period or Little Ice Age, and its current exposure is a result of recent warming trends.

Could it Be Noah's Ark?

The structure's appearance on Mount Ararat, which has long been associated with Noah's Ark, raises intriguing questions. While Eastman cautions that further study is needed, he believes it is possible that the structure could be connected to ancient shipbuilding techniques or other civilizations that once thrived in the region.

"Whether or not this is Noah's Ark, the structure holds immense cultural and historical significance. Further exploration could unlock important insights about the ancient civilizations that lived here," Eastman notes.

Deterioration and Call for Scientific Collaboration

Eastman's research also highlights the fragility of the structure. The exposure to UV radiation, moisture, and other atmospheric conditions is causing rapid deterioration. His images show clear details of the structure in 2019, but recent ice accumulation threatens to hide it again.

The discovery emphasizes the urgent need for interdisciplinary study. Eastman calls on archaeology, climate science, and glaciology experts to collaborate in examining the site before it is permanently reburied.

About Gary Eastman

Gary Eastman is a remote explorer and amateur archaeologist specializing in using satellite imagery to uncover ancient sites. His latest find on Mount Ararat could reshape historical conversations about ancient human presence in the region.

For more information and images, visit https://eastmanarchaeology.com or contact:

Gary Eastman
Email: garyeastman@eastmanarchaeology.com
Phone: 860-519-7697

Contact Information

Gary Eastman
Owner and Remote Explorer
garyeastman@eastmanarchaeology.com
(860) 519-7697

SOURCE: Eastman Archaeology

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
