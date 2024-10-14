Scientists in China have investigated the fracture strength of commercial G12 monocrystalline wafers via the 4-point bending test and have found that wafer thickness, the position of the silicon wafer in the silicon brick, and the bending test direction are key parameters to develop future strategies aimed at reducing fractures. Researchers at Shandong University in China have investigated the fracture strength of commercial 210 mm x 210 mm monocrystalline silicon G12 wafers used for solar cell production and have found that several strategies may be adopted to produce large-size and ultra-thin ...

