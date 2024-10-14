Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Research on Surface Transforms (SCE): Estimates suspended Interim results released on 30 September showed revenue up 58%. The loss before tax widened to £7.6m from £5.6m 1H23. Operationally, the volume ramp-up is continuing but at a rate below target, with yields improving (but also below target), and ongoing downstream process problems. The company stated at the interims that 4Q24 revenues were likely to be £3.5m, which is obviously illustrating the growth over 1H24, but would be 40% down on plan. This means operational cash outflow continues. The company has stated it is "reviewing all funding options to improve our cash flow." It remains one of only two players in an important global market. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/sce-estimates-suspended/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co 9 Bonhill Street London EC2A 4DJ

