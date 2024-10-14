Anzeige
Montag, 14.10.2024
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
GlobeNewswire
14.10.2024 11:10 Uhr
The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government Eurobonds

The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the
Lithuanian Government Eurobonds that took place at the public company Nasdaq
Vilnius on 2024-10-14: 



ISIN code                 XS2841247583 
--------------------------------------------------------
A competitive orderbook          LTGCA350031A 
--------------------------------------------------------
A non-competitive orderbook        LTGNA350031A 
--------------------------------------------------------
Payment date                2024-10-21  
--------------------------------------------------------
Redemption date              2031-07-03  
--------------------------------------------------------
Currency of issue             EUR     
--------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value               1000     
--------------------------------------------------------
Coupon rate, %               3,500    
--------------------------------------------------------
Minimum offered yield, %          3,040    
--------------------------------------------------------
Weighted average accepted yield, %     3,079    
--------------------------------------------------------
Maximum accepted yield, %         3,090    
--------------------------------------------------------
Total volume of competitive bids, EUR   81 605 000  
--------------------------------------------------------
Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 6 100 000  
--------------------------------------------------------
Distributed by par value, EUR       35 000 000,00
--------------------------------------------------------
Turnover, EUR               36 245 486,75
--------------------------------------------------------







Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
