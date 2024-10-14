Anzeige
Montag, 14.10.2024
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
WKN: A161NR | ISIN: DE000A161NR7 | Ticker-Symbol: N4G
Xetra
14.10.24
11:53 Uhr
0,908 Euro
+0,008
+0,89 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
14.10.2024 11:36 Uhr
NAGA GROUP AG: NAGA Expands Global Financial Education: Bringing Educational Resources to Every Trader!

Empowering traders worldwide with access to financial educational material.

HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NAGA is excited to announce a major expansion of its financial education initiative, designed to provide knowledge and real-time insights to traders globally. By assembling a team of seasoned professionals with experience from some of the world's most respected financial institutions, NAGA ensures that every user has access to top-tier education-no matter their background or location.

NAGA Expands Global Financial Education: Bringing Educational Resources to Every Trader!

Breaking Down Barriers to Financial Knowledge

NAGA is committed to making financial literacy more accessible. By blending traditional educational tools like articles, webinars, and eBooks with innovative formats such as bite-sized daily videos, NAGA makes learning more approachable.

"Our mission is simple," says Cristian Constantin, Head of Education at NAGA. "By bringing on board experts who can discuss market concepts, we're empowering our users to make more informed financial decisions, wherever they are in the world."

Meet the Experts Behind NAGA's Educational Initiative

NAGA's financial education initiative is driven by a diverse team of experts, each with unique expertise:

  • Frank Walbaum (German markets): With extensive experience managing a €450 million Forex fund, Frank brings invaluable expertise in Asian currencies and the German stock market.
  • Walid Koudmani (Italian/Arabic-speaking markets): A multi-asset class analyst, Walid's market forecasts and macroeconomic analysis are highly regarded by top financial publications. Fluent in three languages, his insights help traders navigate global markets.
  • Miguel Rodriguez (English for EU & Spanish for LATAM Regions): With over three decades of experience in currency trading and macro analysis, Miguel's leadership at Banco Santander has made him a trusted voice in global financial markets.
  • Jacques Duval (English): A disciplined trader with a scientific approach, Jacques specializes in copy trading and applying statistical analysis to trading strategies. His data-driven insights cater to traders seeking precision and results.
  • Tammy Horsfall (English): Known for his extensive knowledge of algorithmic trading and technical analysis, Tammy has empowered thousands of traders by simplifying complex data into clear, actionable insights that are easy to follow.

Your Education, Your Way-Accessible to All

NAGA's educational initiative goes beyond traditional learning. The platform offers live webinars each month, led by these seasoned experts. These sessions range from basic investing principles to advanced trading strategies, offering practical knowledge to traders.

NAGA delivers daily, bite-sized educational videos in a TikTok-style format. These quick videos cover everything from market updates to trading tips, ensuring that traders of all levels have access to valuable insights anytime, anywhere.

Stay Ahead with Free Access to Market Insights and Trends

Education is central to NAGA's mission. To support this, NAGA offers users free access to the latest market studies, analysis, and evaluations. Whether it's through detailed reports, real-time updates, or expert analysis, NAGA equips users with the insights they need to stay ahead of market trends and make more informed decisions.

A Global Community United by Financial Literacy

At its core, NAGA is about more than just education-it's about building a community. With users across the globe, NAGA's platform connects traders who share insights, strategies, and experiences. The platform's dynamic social feed allows traders to engage with peers, creating an interactive environment where everyone can learn and grow together.

About NAGA

NAGA's Super App sets new standards in trading and personal finance by integrating trading, investing, crypto*, and neo-banking into one unified platform empowering users to take full control of their financial future.

Join the NAGA community today and take the first step toward mastering your financial journey.

*Cryptocurrencies are offered via NAGA X Ltd.
** The educational resources are only intended for residents of countries where such services are permitted.
***The information presented and prepared by market experts does not intend to constitute Investment Advice. The information is provided as a general marketing communication for information purposes only and as such it is not prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529698/NAGA_GROUP_AG.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/naga-expands-global-financial-education-bringing-educational-resources-to-every-trader-302275047.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
