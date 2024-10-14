Infinity Fuel Cell & Hydrogen, inc.: Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc., Delivers 7 kW Hydrogen-Oxygen Fuel Cell Designed for Future Spaceflight Missions

Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. announced today it has shipped a second spaceflight compatible Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Hydrogen Fuel Cell, stack after completing its acceptance testing for a commercial space customer. This is one of the largest Fuel Cell stacks that Infinity has made and demonstrates the design is on a path to full qualification. Engineers at Infinity tested the stack to meet required operating profiles from 1 to 7 kW.

Infinity's patented air-independent, space-rated fuel cell systems can support extended mission operations. This provides major tactical and logistical advantages for anticipated flight and lunar surface missions.

"This is a significant milestone in the advancement of our fuel cell systems designed to provide electrical power for space applications. When fully qualified, these fuel cell systems will provide NASA with flight capability missing since the retirement of the Space Shuttle fuel cell. It can become an important electrical power option for NASA and commercial spaceflight customers to meet a new generation of long duration flight and lunar surface missions." stated William Smith, Infinity's CEO.

About Infinity: Founded in 2002, Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. is a market leader in the design and manufacture of air-independent, zero gravity electrochemical systems including fuel cell systems for space and underwater applications. Infinity is also developing electrolysis technologies that can generate hydrogen and oxygen directly at 2000 psi and above.

For more information contact: Mr. Richard Mullins, rmullins@infinityfuel.com

M (860) 637-4344 or Infinity (860) 688-6500 Web site: http://www.infinityfuel.com

® Infinity is a Registered Trademark of Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc.

SOURCE: Infinity Fuel Cell & Hydrogen, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com