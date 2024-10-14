Anzeige
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
14.10.2024 12:06 Uhr
MIND GAMES UNVEILS PERFUMER EXTRAORDINAIRE

IMMERSE YOURSELF IN THE WORLD OF FRAGRANCE ARTISTRY

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND GAMES, the renowned luxury niche fragrance brand, proudly unveils its third collection, Perfumer Extraordinaire, a tribute to the unparalleled artistry and intricate craftsmanship that go into creating a true olfactory masterpiece. The collection showcases two extraordinary fragrances, Mentor and Prodigy, each offering a unique journey into the world of fine perfumery.

Mind Games Logo

Designed to engage both fragrance connoisseurs and newcomers alike, Perfumer Extraordinaire invites individuals to explore the beauty and complexity of scent creation. Each bottle is accompanied by two lab samples of the raw ingredients featured in the fragrance, offering a rare, behind-the-scenes look into the delicate balance of raw materials that compose each scent.

"With Perfumer Extraordinaire, we wanted to pull back the curtain on the creative process and allow people to experience the raw materials in their purest form," says Marianna Shalbaf, Creative Director of MIND GAMES. "This collection celebrates the perfumer's artistry, from the initial inspiration to the final, sophisticated composition. We hope it deepens the connection between the wearer and the fragrance."

Mentor Scent Notes:

Top: Salted Caramel, Italian Lemon, Dark Plum

Middle: Coffee, Crème de Cassis, Amber Resin

Dry: Boya, Sandalwood, Tonka Bean

Prodigy Scent Notes:

Top: Bergamot, Cinnamon, Rose Milk

Middle: Longoza Flower, Creamy Caffe Latte, Patchouli

Dry: Sandalwood, Vanilla, Blonde Woods

Each 100ml bottle of Perfumer Extraordinaire retails for $475 and includes two lab samples of the raw ingredients featured in the fragrance. MIND GAMES fragrances are available online and in-store at Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Saks Fifth Avenue, and other luxury retailers. You can also shop the collection at mindgamesfragrance.com.

About MIND GAMES:
MIND GAMES links the complex artistry best embodied by the strategy and brilliance of chess with the innovative and hypnotic effects of perfumery. The result is an inaugural fragrance line that delivers a scent wardrobe of extreme olfactive signatures, transporting you to the crucial moments of competition in a test of character, skill, and intellect. However, MIND GAMES is not inspired by a simple game of chess but rather by the heritage, craftsmanship, and design it exemplifies. For more information, visit mindgamesfragrance.com and @mindgamesfragrance on Instagram.

About The Fragrance Group:
At The Fragrance Group, we are global creators, distributors, and licensees of luxury, artisanal fragrances. Our reputation as true collaborators has led to hand-in-glove partnerships with a full range of clients, using a comprehensive business model that takes all aspects of the retail world into account. We offer customized marketing, product development, and distribution strategies with an unparalleled level of personalized attention at every stage of the creative process. Our commitment is to connect exceptional luxury fragrances with an increasingly perceptive client through all channels of the industry. Explore our partnerships at so-avant-garde.com, and visit @fragrancegroup on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for more information.

Perfumers Extraordinaire, Mentor and Prodigy

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1893953/Mind_Games_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529010/Perfumers_Extraordinaire.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mind-games-unveils-perfumer-extraordinaire-302274510.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
