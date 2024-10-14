Ardena Holding NV.: Ardena Signs Agreement to Expand US Footprint with the Acquisition of Advanced Drug Product Manufacturing Facility from Catalent

Ghent, Belgium, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardena, a specialist pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) with GMP facilities in Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands and Sweden, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Catalent's state-of-the-art facility in Somerset, New Jersey. This acquisition will significantly enhance Ardena's capabilities in downstream late-stage and small-scale commercial manufacturing of oral drug products, supporting its strategy to become a leading global CDMO offering integrated solutions across the entire pharmaceutical development lifecycle.



The FDA-approved Somerset facility employs approximately 200 skilled scientists and technicians and is a Center of Excellence for advanced delivery of oral dosage forms, complementing Ardena's existing oral solid expertise. This acquisition also positions Ardena well to expand its bioanalytical services in the US to serve a growing client base driven by an ever-increasing demand for advanced drug development services. The facility's specialized technologies and analytical capabilities bolster Ardena's integrated offering, providing comprehensive solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers on both sides of the Atlantic.

"Today marks a significant milestone in Ardena's international growth strategy," explains Jeremie Trochu, Chief Executive Officer of Ardena. "We are thrilled to welcome the talented scientific and operations team from Somerset into the Ardena family. Their commitment to providing exceptional service aligns perfectly with our core values of excellence, reliability, care, and integrity. Together, we will continue to support biopharma companies at the cutting edge of innovation to deliver life-changing therapies to patients worldwide."

"This expansion into North America is pivotal for Ardena as we continue to broaden our global footprint," said Mr. Trochu. "By adding advanced technologies such as Hot Melt Extrusion, we are not only enhancing our bioavailability improvement solutions but also aligning with our expertise in developing innovative nanomedicine drug delivery systems. This investment accelerates our scale of operations and breadth of offerings to better serve our fast-growing international client base."

GHO Capital, Ardena's private equity partner, has been instrumental in facilitating this acquisition as part of their ongoing commitment to accelerate Ardena's transatlantic expansion. The Partners at GHO Capital, commented, "We are excited to see this high-impact acquisition come to fruition. It significantly enhances Ardena's technological and market capabilities across key regions, positioning the company for sustained value creation and long-term success under Jeremie's leadership."

The transaction is expected to close in early 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Notes to Editors:



About Ardena

Ardena is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization in advanced drug development of new, innovative, and complex molecules. Ardena's mission is to enable current and next-generation therapies to get into the clinic and to patients faster.

Ardena assists biopharmaceutical companies in navigating through the drug discovery and development process to create effective and compliant drug substances and products for clinical trials, by providing integrated services including solid state chemistry, API, and nanomedicine development and manufacturing, analytical and formulation development, drug product manufacturing, bioanalytical and CMC regulatory services.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1be1c9c2-0305-4238-b377-4e11a264d6d8