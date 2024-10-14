Statkraft AS - Contemplating NOK/SEK green bond issuance

Statkraft AS, rated A/A- (stable/negative) by S&P and Fitch, has mandated DNB Markets, Handelsbanken, and Nordea as Joint Lead Managers to arrange a potential new senior unsecured Green Bond transaction. An expected new SEK-denominated 3-year maturity and a NOK-denominated 10-11 year maturity bond issuance may follow, subject to market conditions.

For further information, please contact:

Funding Manager André Halle Julin, tel.: +47 992 54 205

VP Group Treasury Stephan Skaane, tel.: +47 905 13 652

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act